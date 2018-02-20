Fashion Header image article main bridal fashion trends 2018

| by Zeina Tawfik

Every Bride-to-Be Will Be Into These 6 Bridal Fashion Trends!

Since the start of 2018, I've noticed a few bridal fashion trends that have been taking over. You know, the kind of pieces that become so popular, and you see brides spotted in them everywhere. If you're getting married in 2018, and you need to get a glimpse of the hottest bridal fashion trends, just scroll down, and you'll get an idea.

1. Cape Wedding Dresses

Elie Saab Bridal RTW Fall 2018

2. Bridal Jumpsuits

Naeem Khan Bridal Spring 2018

3. Statement Earrings

Sachin & Babi Bridal Fall 2018

4. Infinity Wedding Bands



5. Extravagant Headpieces

Instagram @halo.headpieces

6. Bridal Jackets


Main Image Credits: Green Wedding Shoes

