Your diamond engagement ring is your fiancé's most precious gift for you, it's not just a shiny rock, it represents your bond together. Of course a ring won't define your relationship, it certainly shouldn't, but it's an act of love and care. So when you go together to buy your diamond engagement ring, there are certain things you should know. Here's everything you need to know about your diamond engagement ring, from the cuts to the clarity and the size.

Diamond rings are valued by something called the 5 C's, which are clarity, color, carat, cut and certification. Each one of these features are graded carefully and the higher the grade the more expensive a diamond is. Below you'll find what each feature means and how to understand its grading system.

1st C: The clarity of the diamond

The clarity of the diamond is something crucial you should know about when purchasing a diamond ring. The clarity of the diamond depends on something called inclusions, which can look like inner clouds, feathers, knots or cavities. And another thing called blemishes, which are scratches, pits, chips, or breaks. All these elements affect the quality of the diamond thus the price too.

The highest grades in any diamond are FL and IF which are considered almost flawless and extremely expensive. The higher medium grades are VVS1 and VVS2 which are more affordable by at the same time have very little inclusions that they are almost clear to the naked eye. Following are the VS1 and VS2 which are averagely clear and finally there are I1, I2 and I3 in which inclusion are seen easily and considered the lowest diamond clarity and the cheapest.

2nd C: The color of the diamond

The most expensive diamonds you'll find come in blue, pink and yellow. But white or colorless diamonds are tricky, a yellow tint in a white diamond is not a good thing, it will instantly lower its price and it will show that it's not in great value.

You'll find that they are graded alphabetically starting from D till Z, where D is the purest color and Z is the most tinted yellow or brown.

3rd C: The carats of the diamond

A diamond carat (CT) is the weight of a diamond. One CT is translated into 200 milligrams. It goes without saying that the heavier the diamond the more expensive it is because of how rare big/heavy diamonds are.

4th C: The cut of the diamond

There diamond's cut affects the way it reflects light, which is why some diamonds sparkle more than others. Diamond cuts have their own grading depending on the accuracy of the cut which starts from excellent to poor. It is applied to all diamond shapes, which are more commonly refered to as the diamond's cuts and are almost endless.

Here are 10 of the most well known diamond cuts, their names and the meaning behind each one:

1. Brilliant diamond ring:

This is the most classic diamond cut, and the most wanted by women. It's the classic round shape. If you cherish tradition, honesty and simple life then you should go for it.

2. Cushion diamond ring:

This is a vintage looking diamond ring, it looks like a square cut, but in fact its corners are all rounded. If you're an adventurous woman, then this ring was made for you.

3. Square emerald diamond ring:

Women just love this shape; it's their second best after brilliant. It's a square with tangent corners. It looks very sophisticated. If you're a woman looking for a luxurious look, this is what your heart will desire.

4. Princess diamond ring:

It's a woman's favorite, it's also square but with edgy and sharp corners. This diamond cut is favored by an intelligent woman, who loves to have fun and to take spontaneous decisions.

5. Emerald diamond ring:

Kim Kardashian wore this diamond cut when she was married to Kris Humphries; the diamond's shape is rectangular with facets. A sophisticated and hard working woman would definitely go with this cut.

6. Marquise diamond ring:

If you ask me, I'd definitely choose this one; this cut is elongated, with pointed ends. It makes a small diamond look bigger and it's just pretty. A woman with a theatrical and humorous attitude wouldn't think twice when buying it.

7. Pear diamond ring:

It's also known as the teardrop like many people call it. This is also one of my favorites, and for wider fingers, this diamond ring would look just perfect and slimming. This beautiful diamond cut is for the modest and calm woman.

8. Oval diamond ring:

This diamond cut is considered as a classic cut, but there's an edgy feeling about it too. It's also perfect for wider hands. If you're artistic or a trendsetter, don't hesitate and just buy it.

9. Trillion diamond ring:

This modern triangular diamond cut is so edgy, if you're not into sophisticated diamond rings and prefer to go with a sharper look, then this is your choice. A woman who's not afraid to be unique would definitely get it.

10. Heart shaped diamond ring:

Remember when Taylor Kinney proposed to Lady Gaga? He gave her a heart-shaped diamond ring; it's the ultimate symbolization of love and care. A sentimental and devoted woman would appreciate such beautiful ring.

11. Baguette diamond ring:

The slim and rectangular diamond shape usually comes as a side diamond next to the center diamond. It complements the ring and it gives it richness.

5th C: The certification of a diamond

Every diamond has an official certification where everything about it is listed down and guarantees that your diamond is authentic and real. Never purchase a diamond without its certification.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @katebock