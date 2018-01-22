Fashion Header image fustany fashion weddings second marriage bridal looks kenzas main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

If This Is Your Second Marriage, Then These Bridal Looks Will Blow Your Mind!

Are you getting married for the second time and you have no clue what to wear? Well, there are no rules, because a bride is a bride whether it’s her first marriage or her fifth.

Being a bride for the second time is very exciting, because you get to make choices this time with more confidence, because you’re maturer now, and even more sure of what you want. Your wedding dress should reflect your current status as a stronger, more confident, and happier bride.

So, these are the looks I found very beautiful and sexy for women getting married for the second time, and if you want something more va-va-voom, you can check out more here.  

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @kenzas

Victor Rolf

Victor Rolf
Sachin & Babi

Sachin & Babi
Oscar de la Renta

Oscar de la Renta
Marchesa

Marchesa
Jenny Peckham

Jenny Peckham
Elie Saab

Elie Saab
Sachin & Babi

Sachin & Babi

