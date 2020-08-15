2
| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

Laid-back Wedding Dresses to Wear to Your Beach Wedding

If you decided to have a summer wedding on the beachside, then you definitely need alaid-back simple beach wedding dress. Modern, simple and sleek wedding dresses are really chic, comfortable and, best of all, timeless. You can move round freely all day without feeling tired of pulling a super long and heavy train behind you.

Buy Gorgeous Plus Size Wedding Dresses From These 8 Bridal Stores

Scroll down to the gallery below to see some of the prettiest laid-back wedding dresses ideas which would work perfectly as a beach wedding dress. They will will help you make up your mind about what to wear to your laid-back beach wedding.

The back...

We love a beach wedding dress with the smallest back details. There's something very laid-back and elegant about a backless wedding dress with minimal straps and detail. It's perfect for a beach wedding and will definitely fit the theme. 

How to Find the Perfect Wedding Dress for Your Body Shape

Minimal wedding dresses

Minimalism is a good way to go when it comes to beach weddings. Just a simple white gown that's all about structure, fit and material. Figure hugging silk wedding dresses are stunning for a beach wedding...chic, sexy and memorable. 

What to Wear at Home Engagements?

The sleeves

Big statement sleeves with a simple elegant dress is an ultimate beach look. It's really romantic, ethereal and regal. It allows you to have something standout about your look while still sticking to the laid-back look. 

Simple but Gorgeous Wedding Dresses for at Home Ceremonies


Get the ultimate bridal inspiration and wedding day tips by checking out our Weddings section here.


Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Instagram: @pronovias

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Instagram: @pronovias

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Instagram: @pronovias

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Instagram: @pronovias

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Jenny Yoo Via Tradesy.com

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Prea James Via Onefabday.com

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Via Tradesy.com

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

La Fontelina Via Keepitsfindbridal.nl

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Via Pinterest

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Galialahav.com Via weddingdressesguide.com

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Eddyk.com

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Weddingforward.com Via Pinterest

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Weddingforward.com Via Pinterest

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Loveanneliese.com Via Pinterest

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Lee Petra Grebenau Via Dressforthewedding.com

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Weddingdressesnow.blogspot.com Via Pinterest

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Wantthatwedding.co.uk Via Pinterest

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Labakeblog.wordpress.com Via Pinterest

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Eddyk.com Via Pinterest

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Milla Nova Via Elegantwedding.ca

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Via Pinterest

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Angrila.com Via Pinterest

Simple Beach Wedding Dresses

Pinterest Via Weddingforward.com

