Laid-back Wedding Dresses to Wear to Your Beach Wedding

If you decided to have a summer wedding on the beachside, then you definitely need alaid-back simple beach wedding dress. Modern, simple and sleek wedding dresses are really chic, comfortable and, best of all, timeless. You can move round freely all day without feeling tired of pulling a super long and heavy train behind you.

Scroll down to the gallery below to see some of the prettiest laid-back wedding dresses ideas which would work perfectly as a beach wedding dress. They will will help you make up your mind about what to wear to your laid-back beach wedding.

The back...

We love a beach wedding dress with the smallest back details. There's something very laid-back and elegant about a backless wedding dress with minimal straps and detail. It's perfect for a beach wedding and will definitely fit the theme.

Minimal wedding dresses

Minimalism is a good way to go when it comes to beach weddings. Just a simple white gown that's all about structure, fit and material. Figure hugging silk wedding dresses are stunning for a beach wedding...chic, sexy and memorable.

The sleeves

Big statement sleeves with a simple elegant dress is an ultimate beach look. It's really romantic, ethereal and regal. It allows you to have something standout about your look while still sticking to the laid-back look.

