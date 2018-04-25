Fashion Header image fustany fashion weddings mouawad jewelry main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

These Jewelry Pieces Will Turn Your Big Day into a Real Royal Wedding

Every girl imagines herself as a princess on her wedding day, and what better way to make that dream come true than to wear a diamond piece by MOUAWAD.

The very well-known and luxurious jewelry brand just released a breathtaking bridal collection that can only be described as royal.

Fustany fashion weddings mouawad jewelry for brides 2

Because MOUAWAD jewelry knows how brides feel towards their wedding day, the brand created pieces that combine pure petals, hearts, and dewdrops, with ‘invincible’ diamonds and timeless gemstones in a stunning array of designs, ranging from delicately simple sets of Haute joaillerie, to magnificent masterpieces studded with some of the world’s finest and rarest gemstones.

Fustany fashion weddings mouawad jewelry for brides 3

So, if you’re looking for a masterpiece to wear on your big day, take a look at the rest of the collection down there and get yourself ready to be amazed. 

Get the ultimate bridal inspiration and wedding day tips by checking out our Weddings section here.


Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry

Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry

Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry
Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry

Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry

Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry
Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry

Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry

Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry
Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry

Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry

Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry
Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry

Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry

Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry
Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry

Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry

Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry
Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry

Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry

Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry
Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry

Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry

Bridal MOUAWAD Jewelry

Tags: Mouawad jewelry   Arab weddings  Lebanese fashion designers  Bridal jewelry  Jewelry  Jewelry designer  Arab bride  Wedding 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑