10 Things to Consider Before Shopping For a Wedding Dress

Let's be frank, shopping for your wedding dress is a hectic and long process. It takes quite some time to find the perfect wedding dress, you need to go through a lot of fittings, which involves dressing and undressing numerous times, finding the right style, the perfect shoes and accessories... it's a whole process really. I'll be honest, there really isn't a way for you make it any easier, so suck it up and get ready for the search of your dream dress.

Here are a few things to make the search for your wedding dress a smooth and practical one:

1. Wedding dress budget

Decide on the budget you are willing to put for your dress. Try to leave a bit of room for an increase in the budget, in case you find something you love that is above what you expected to pay.

2. Decide where to shop

Look for shops in your city, if you have the option of traveling, also look for shops in other cities. Compose a list of the shops you like and fit your budget then check out their online store. Surely you won't have time nor energy to go to 20 bridal shops, so pick your favorites and start with them.

3. Wedding dress online shopping

Purchasing a dress online is a risky idea, as you don't have the option of trying it on and seeing how you look in it. However, some brides try on wedding dresses in stores and find the perfect dress for them, then look for a similar style online to order. This option could be cheaper but I would recommend that you make sure, the dress you purchase is something simple that can handle alterations. Be sure to have a good tailor on hand, so if the dress isn't exactly your size, it can be fixed. Also, if you're determined to buy your wedding dress online, order it even earlier just in case the shipping was delayed for whatever reason.

4. When to start dress shopping

The phrase, 'The sooner, the better' was invented for a reason. Once you have your wedding dress ready, a huge load will be removed from your endless wedding checklist. If you are free tomorrow, then book an appointment and head on down. Go for the earliest opening, that way the sales people could start with you as opposed to being the their last appointment before the end of their day.

5. Who to take with you?

The people who you are most comfortable around, however they shouldn't exceed three people. That way you won't have too many clashes of opinions and you would feel more relaxed. More importantly, your crowd should be people who know your style perfectly, so they can give you an honest opinion, whether or not the dress you picked reflects your personality.

6. Be open-minded

Before you find your dream dress, try on different styles even if you think it'll never look good. You might be surprised! Keep an open-mind with the cuts and shapes of the wedding dress and don't turn down any ideas. There is a big chance you will find something fabulous, but you never expected yourself to wear. A dress is not what it seems on the hanger.

7. Never Settle

As much as you need to keep an open-mind, don't ever settle for something you are not 100% comfortable with. Even if your family and friends think a dress is perfect for you, you are the deal breaker. If you hate it, move on and find yourself something else. This is your wedding day; your look, and your comfort are the things that count.

8. Think of your full bridal look

We all think of our dream wedding dress, but you should keep in mind the whole bridal look. While trying on dresses, be prepared with your hair style and accessories that would match. That way you have an idea of the full outcome and have a chance to rethink any of them if needed.

9. Choosing the size

Don't buy a dress a size smaller or a size bigger, buy a dress that fits you perfectly in the present, I know your weight will probably change between now and the wedding. That is why you need to go in for a final dress fitting two weeks before your wedding.

10. Always take pictures

Remember to take as many pictures as you can while shopping for your wedding dress. When you look at too many dresses through the day, it's good to look back at them a day or two after. It'll also give you an idea how the dress looks on camera for your future wedding photosession. Some dresses look amazing in real life but not so much on camera and vice versa.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @salonlove1_