The Best 2021 Hijab Wedding Dress Ideas for the Fashionable Bride

Finding your hijab wedding dress could turn into a challenge, specially if you prefer to not customize regular wedding dresses to fit your modest hijab. So, we are here today to offer you some choices for 2021 wedding dress ideas for hijabis. They are some of the latest bridal trends so you can pick the one that fits your taste best.

Puff sleeves wedding dresses for hijabis

If you follow fashion trends closely, then you must've seen Puff sleeve evening dresses everywhere lately. Now, it has extended to wedding dresses for a mix of vintage and modern styles in one look. There are many variations of puff sleeves that would work perfectly for hijabis such as the full puff sleeve with a plain or simply embroidered dress or the '80s style classic style.

The overskirt 2021 hijab wedding dress

One of the best 2021 wedding dress trends that would work really well with a hijab is the overskirt dresses. It's modest and versatile as it allows you to switch your bridal look from the elegant and lavish ceremony style to a simpler and more comfortable one in the reception so you can dance the night away. There are styles that are pretty much show stoppers like the one int he middle photo, and others with a more subtle design.

Capes trend for you hijabi bridal look

You can easily get the elegant and poised wedding day look if you decide to go for a cape wedding dress. It also works really well if you are a busty bride and want to make your breasts to look smaller. Capes match a lot of bridal looks depending on your preference, you can even wear them with jumpsuits if you are an unconventional bride.

Seeing what hijab wedding bloggers and fashionistas decided to wear for their wedding day is another source of inspiration for all the hijabi brides. So, here are a few of the styles some of them wore. I noticed a lot of pleats and ruffles like Farah Emara's wedding dress. As for hijab fashion blogger Samar, she picked a multi layered wedding dress, but what stood out for me was that she wore a loose headscarf. It's a unique hijab wrap, however it matched with her wedding dress perfectly.

With 2021 wedding season right around the corner, it's time for all the hijabi brides-to-be to pick out their wedding dresses. Browse through our gallery below to see more images of the best 2021 hijab wedding dress ideas to help you find your perfect bridal look.