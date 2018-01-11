Will You Be a Winter Bride? Here Is Some Bridal Fashion Inspiration, Just for You!

If you're getting married in the cold months and you're looking forward to your "Winter Wonderland" wedding, we have some fashion inspiration that we collected just for you! No, you don't have to sacrifice your warmth or your style, because you can actually stay warm and stylish.

So what can a winter bride do? In case you're planning to have outdoor photos, then make sure to wear a cover-up, like a faux fur jacket, a sweater, a cardigan or even an over-sized scarf. This simple styling touch will keep you fashionable and cozy! Now scroll down to see what other winter brides have done, and get inspired.