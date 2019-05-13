3 Super Easy Ways to Fold Your Napkin into a Bread Basket

In any gathering, you want to make your table setting look extra special, and one of the very easy ways you can achieve that is by using napkins! They're not only for your guests to fold on their lap but you can also use the larger napkins to make small bread baskets.

All you need is a large napkin with a colorful and unique design and an iron. Now follow the steps in the video to fold them into one of the 3 bread basket designs. They will certainly give your dinner table a lovely touch.