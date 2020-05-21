2
6 Easy and Healthy Finger Food Ideas and Recipes

May 21, 2020 01:40 PM | by Jasmine Kamal

We believe that the best appetizers are finger foods, especially if when they come in a variety of non-traditional recipes.

30 different salad recipe for everyday of the month.

So, today we decided to share 6 easy and healthy finger food recipes. Just watch the video and pick your favorites, whether it's the kofta, shish tawook, fatta aubergine bites or so much more. Watch and follow the steps...

7 Different Ways to Eat Basbousa: Including a Nutella and Lotus Recipe!

Get the full exposure of the latest fashion events, interviews, tips & tricks and many more by checking out Fustany TV section here.



