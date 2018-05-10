Heba El Kaissy Tries Egyptian Makeup Products and Gives an Honest Review

We went on a makeup shopping spree and went back to the office with a handbag full of Egyptian makeup products only, and asked Heba El Kaissy to try and create a full makeup look using them.

What happened next was a surprise to the team and to her! So, watch Heba El Kaissy try on a full makeup look using only Egyptian makeup brands. Also, she'll tell you what she really thinks about their quality, and if she likes them or not!