Watch How You Can Easily Make a Baked Potato and Onion Frittata!

Sometimes you want to try eating and making something different. So a lot of us are always looking up new recipes to test out and sometimes one of these recipes ends up making it to our regular menus and we have a feeling this potato and onion Frittata will be one of them. Even though potatoes are a pretty basic ingredient in a lot of cuisines, the Frittata is a new way to include potatoes in your diet in a more interesting way.

Check out this baked potato and onion frittata recipe video!

Ingredients:

- 4 eggs

- 1/4 cup red onions

- 1/2 cup shredded potatoes

- 1 tsp nutmeg

- 1 tsp oregano

- 2 tsp salt

- 2 tsp black pepper

- 1 tsp paprika

- 2 tsp spring/green onions

- 1 tsp basil

- 1/4 cup Cheddar cheese

- 1/4 cup Parmesan

- 1/4 cup Gouda cheese

- 2 tsp milk

- 1/4 cup mozzarella cheese

- Sprinkle of oregano

Steps:

1. In a bowl add all the ingredients and mix them together really well with a hand whisk.

2. Place the mixture in a fitting oven friendly tray.

3. Top it with mozzarella cheese and a sprinkle of oregano.

4. Place it in the oven and leave it for 20 to 25 minutes until it cooks.

5. Take out the Frittata and garnish with few chops of spring onions.

Bon appétit!