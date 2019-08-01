Quick and Easy Cajun Shrimp Pasta Recipe with a DIY Cajun Seasoning

Everyone's looking for a yummy and impressive to serve that will take minimal time and effort. Chef Asmaa Hesham or The Devil Wears An Apron on Instagram came to us with an easy quick cajun shrimp pasta recipe that will have your family or guests for craving more.

To make it even more accessible for home cooking, you can make your cajun spice mix at home and keep it in a jar next to you spices so you have use it anytime you like. You only need to buy the basic spices listed below and then mix them together with the right ratio. Get to know the recipe requirements and watch the recipe video below on how to make the yummiest cajun shrimp pasta dish.

Ingredients:

Cajun Seasoning

- 2 tsp garlic powder

- 2 1/2 tsp paprika

- 2 tsp salt

- 1 1/4 tsp thyme

- 1 tsp chilli powder

- 1 tsp black pepper

- 1 tsp onion powder

- 1 tsp oregano

Shrimp & Sauce

- 400 grams shrimp

- 1 green bell pepper (sliced)

- 1 red bell pepper (sliced)

- 2 tsp cajun spice mix

To Cook

- 1 small butter cube

- 1 Tbsp olive oil

- 3 garlic cloves (minced)

- 1 sliced onion

- 250 ml tomato juice

- 1 tsp cajun spice mix

- 250 ml cooking cream

- Cooked pasta



