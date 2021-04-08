Smart Kitchen Preparations Before Ramadan to Save up on Time and Energy

Ramadan is right around the corner and along with it comes the cheerful spirit and the family Iftar. We know that as much as we all love Ramadan, spending long hours everyday in the kitchen is not an easy feat, especially after a full working day.

30 Soup Recipes for Every Day of Ramadan Iftar

So, to make your life much easier, there are some essential recipes you can prepare in advance and store in the freezer to use throughout the holy month. It really is a life saver!

Watch the video to find out what are these essential recipes and how to make and store them properly.

13 Tips to Pre-Prep Meals for Ramadan to Save Time and Effort

Chicken Stock

Ingredients:

- Butter cube

- 1 chopped onion

- 2 chicken breasts

- Water

- 1 Tbsp salt

- 1/2 Tbsp black pepper

- Bay leaves

- Pinch of mastic

- Pinch of nutmeg

How to Make a 10 Minute Dough Yourself at Home With Easy Steps

Bechamel Sauce

Ingredients:

- 2 butter cubes

- Cup of flour

- 3 cups of milk

- 1 tsp salt

- Pinch of black pepper

- Pinch of garlic powder

5 Tips Everyone Should Know Before Buying Their Eid Adha Meat

White Sauce

Ingredients:

- Bechamel sauce

- 200ml Cooking cream

Vegetables for Sautée

Ingredients:

- Chopped red bell peppers

- Chopped yellow bell pepper

- Broccoli

- Chopped carrots

- Peas

Mixed Cheese

Ingredients:

- Rumi cheese

- Gouda cheese

- Cheddar cheese

Sugar Syrup

Ingredients:

- 1 cup water

- 2 cups sugar

- 1/2 a lemon

- Pinch of vanilla

Minced Meat

Ingredients:

- Butter cube

- 1 chopped onion

- 1/4 Kg minced beef

- 1tsp salt

- 1/2 tsp black pepper

- Pinch of nutmeg

- 25g parsley

Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:

- 2 butter cubes

- 2 mined onions

- 1 1/2 litres tomato juice

- 1 Tbsp salt

- 1/2 tsp black pepper

- 1 Tbsp tomato paste