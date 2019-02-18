2
5 Unexpected Baking Soda Hacks and Uses to Make Your Life Easier

February 18, 2019 03:38 PM | by The Fustany Team

We all have in our homes that white fine powder we call baking soda, also known as Sodium bicarbonate, which we mainly use for baking. What a lot of people might not know, are the magical baking soda hack and uses

Baking soda can be used in a lot of different and useful ways. You can clean your accessories, shoes and even hair combs, along with some more hacks that can make your life a lot easier. So we're helping you with 5 baking soda uses, that you can find in this 20 second video!

