This Tagine of Fish with Freekeh Recipe Is Exactly What You Need

Chef Wesam Masoud is cooking today, making an iconic dish by an iconic person, Abla Nazeera. Abla Nazeera's recipes are known for the cultural and familiar impact they've had on Egyptian household kitchens and this one is a special twist on Freekeh. Watch Chef Wesam Masoud cook this Tagine of fish with Freekeh recipe and check out the detailed ingredients and steps below...

Ingredients:

- 250 grams olive oil

- 500 grams white fish

- 150 grams white onion (chopped)

- Pepper

- Salt

- 500 grams Freekeh

- 500 mL water or stock

Steps:

1. In a pan, heat olive oil and add your piece of white fish. Make sure to towel dry the fish before placing it in the pan.

2. Remove the fish from the pan and drop the onions in the same pan.

3. Sprinkle the onion with salt and pepper and stir well.

4. Now add the Freekeh to the pan and stir.

5. Pour in the stock or water and cover the pan so the Freekeh can cook.

6. Now take the Freekeh mixture and place it in your Tagine bowl.

7. Cut the fish into smaller pieces and layer it evenly on top of the Freekeh.

8. Add another layer of Freekeh and spread evenly to have a nice flat surface.

9. Now take the Tagine to the oven to cook at 180°C for 20-25 minutes.