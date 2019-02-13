2
Valentine's Dessert: The Fastest No Bake Nutella Cheesecake Recipe

February 13, 2019 04:10 PM | by The Fustany Team

This Valentine's Day you don't have to worry about going out and having expensive dessert, you can actually make an easy, romantic dessert for two. Asmaa Hesham, self taught chef and food blogger behind The Devil Wears an Apron, came back with a yummy no bake Nutella cheesecake recipe. Let me tell you, we've all tried this and it is beyond delicious. This dessert recipe will definitely get you in the mood for love.

Watch the recipe video to know how to make this Nutella cheesecake Valentine's dessert step by step.

