2
Winter 2021
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
NEW Art + Fashion Courses About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Lifestyle Header image fustany lifestyle decor modern christmas decor ideas 2019 mainimage

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

27 Photos of Modern Christmas Decorations That Will Greatly Inspire You

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! I couldn’t be more excited for the Christmas spirit! And what manifests the beautiful Christmas spirit more than Christmas home decorations?

Every family has their own traditions when it comes to decorating for Christmas, but how about trying something new? Are you starting to lean more towards modern Christmas decor? It's so beautiful, simple and very chic.

10 Things You Can Do to Make the Best out of Your Small Kitchen

Scroll down to see the chic modern Christmas decor ideas...

1. The Colors

undefined

Modern Christmas decorations consist of simpler and more neutral color combinations, like white, gold and silver. Of course, you can add color, but in a more modern way, where the color is consistent throughout the entire home or your theme. It doesn't have to be exact color matches, but in the same color family. Or you can pick completely 2 opposing colors for a cool contrast. 

2. The Christmas Tree

undefined

Again, the colors are more organized, consistent and they go well together. The ornaments are also modern, chic and there's less tinsel and more lights.

Home Essentials List: 30 Things You Need in the Bedroom 

3. The Stockings

undefinedThis is where you can start to get a little creative and even have fun with your kids by making the stockings yourselves. They're easy, cute and customizable so you can fit them into the modern theme you're going for this year. 

24 Fun Ideas to Celebrate New Year's Eve at Home

4. Have a Theme 

undefined

In general, just make sure you have a theme, at least for every room. This is considered a more modern approach for decor. Being consistent and tying everything together nicely will give you that chic modern look you're looking for. 

Main Image Credits: Instagram @betterhomesandgardens


Our Living section is a woman's best friend. See for yourself and get a little bit of everything!


Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Instagram: @traditionalhome

Instagram: @traditionalhome
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Instagram: @traditionalhome

Instagram: @traditionalhome
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Instagram: @marthastewart

Instagram: @marthastewart
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Instagram: @marthastewart

Instagram: @marthastewart
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Instagram: @marthastewart

Instagram: @marthastewart
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Instagram: @marthastewart

Instagram: @marthastewart
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Instagram: @betterhomesandgardens

Instagram: @betterhomesandgardens
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Modern Christmas Decor Ideas
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Instagram: @betterhomesandgardens

Instagram: @betterhomesandgardens
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Instagram: @betterhomesandgardens

Instagram: @betterhomesandgardens
Modern Christmas Decor Ideas

Instagram: @betterhomesandgardens

Instagram: @betterhomesandgardens


You might also like




Tags: Lifestyle  Living  Christmas  Christmas decorations  Diy home  Home accessories  Home decor  Baby room decor  Decoration  Decoration ideas  Christmas ornaments 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑