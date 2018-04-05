Lifestyle Header image fustany lifestyle decor rooftop decor ideas main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

5 Ideas to Get Your Rooftop Ready for Warm Summer Nights!

The weather is finally warm, and we'll be able to enjoy summer nights in the open air. I've always wished for a rooftop, more than a garden, because rooftops are so cozy, and if you're lucky enough, they have killer views at night. Lately, I've been looking at rooftop design pictures to get some ideas for my dream rooftop, and I found out that there are few things that are very important to have there, for the perfect summer night atmosphere. Keep on reading to know what they are. 

1. What's a rooftop without a cozy sofa and cushions?   

 

2. A small dining table for a cozy friends' gathering, or a romantic date night.

 

3. Bougainvillea is my favorite kind of plants, they're so beautiful, random, and colorful. So, make sure to add some on your rooftop.

 

4. Since we're staying on the rooftop at night to watch the stars, then there's no need for strong lights. All you need is some candles and some lanterns. 

 

5. Last but not least, leave a space for a barbecue grill, because what are friends' gatherings without delicious food?

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @amelialiana

Our Living section is a woman's best friend. See for yourself and get a little bit of everything!


5 Ideas to Get Your Rooftop Ready for Warm Summer Nights!

Candle Lights and Lanterns

Candle Lights and Lanterns
5 Ideas to Get Your Rooftop Ready for Warm Summer Nights!

Cozy furniture

Cozy furniture
5 Ideas to Get Your Rooftop Ready for Warm Summer Nights!

Plants

Plants
5 Ideas to Get Your Rooftop Ready for Warm Summer Nights!

Small Dinning Table

Small Dinning Table
5 Ideas to Get Your Rooftop Ready for Warm Summer Nights!

Barbecue Grill

Barbecue Grill

Tags: Lifestyle  Decoration  Home decor  Rooftop  Interior design  Interiors 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑