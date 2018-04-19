5 Plants That Will Survive, and Look Great in Your Bathroom

I love plants, and I love to display them everywhere around me. Even my desk at the office is filled with flowers and plants. As I mentioned before in a previous article about the art of choosing wall colors, the color green brings a feeling of peacefulness and serenity, and that is much needed in the hectic life we live in nowadays. So, I was searching for the best kind of indoor plants to put in my bathroom, and I found out that there are so many types of plants that don’t need much light, can endure high temperature, and humidity. Thus, I decided to share with you the ones I loved the most.

1. Aloe vera

2. Bamboo

3. Boston Fern

4. Dracaena

5. Chinese Evergreen

Now scroll down to see some ideas to style your indoor plants with your bathroom in a chic yet cool way!