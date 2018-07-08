Are Nightstands Necessary? Here's What You Might Want to Know About Them

A lot of people often question the importance of nightstands or bedside tables when they're putting a bedroom together. Should they save and invest in something more necessary? Is it just uselessly taking up space?

We thought we'd have a little chat about where we stand on nightstands. Let's start off by saying that when it comes to home decor, nothing is actually necessary unless you want it to be. When it's your home, you call the shots!

However, if you are contemplating whether you actually 'need' one or not, let's talk about some nightstand uses that might help you make your decision.

1. They're great for storage if you want to make use of the space. Often people look at nightstands as something you put stuff on, not something you can actually store things in. Buy one with drawers so you can de-clutter the bedroom.

2. They're expensive and they don't take up too much space if you pick the right one for you. For me personally, I like bedside tables that look like just a slab of wood. You get to choose while buying if you want to invest in an expensive one or go for a cheap one that you can change when you're bored.

3. When you just want to throw yourself on the bed, they're great for storing all your hand, face and body creams. You can also place a tray on it so you can take off your jewelry at night when you're half asleep.

4. If you're hubby likes to bring you coffee in bed in the mornings, buy some cute coasters and save your sheets from coffee stains.

5. They look gorgeous. If you put some effort into making your nightstand a key decorative element in your room, it can add a lot to the room's aesthetic. Place your books and buy a beautiful lamp and nothing will make you feel cozier.





Main Image Credits: Laura U Interior Design