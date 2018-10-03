2
Lifestyle

| by Farida Abdel Malek

How to Subtly Add a Popping Color to Your Home Decor

A lot of people like to play it safe when it comes to their home interiors. After a while, we get bored of the neutrals and want to subtly start adding pops of color to the room. If you're hesitant and scared of what's the right way to incorporate color, you might want to take a look at the ideas below. Some of them are big statements and some are more quiet, hidden or subtle. Test them out and begin, every now and then, taking the color scheme and adding small touches of it throughout the room until you have the desired effect.


Main Image Credits: Better Homes & Gardens

Our Living section is a woman's best friend. See for yourself and get a little bit of everything!


Curtains
1
Curtains
They might be a strong statement but they're an easy way to break the neutrality. Credits: erikabrechtel.com
Peekaboo
2
Peekaboo
If you're scared of an obvious color addition, you can go for a more artistic, hidden and playful touch of color, like this one. Credits: Vogue Australia
Twin Chairs
3
Twin Chairs
Nothing adds chicness like some good velvet. Deep emerald high chairs could be just what your room needs. Credits: southshoredecoratingblog.com
Vases
4
Vases
You can make your own little corner of colored decor. Pick colored vases and incorporate that color throughout the room with small accessories or coffee table books. Credits: thecreativityexchange.com
A Throw
5
A Throw
It can be as simple as buying a throw that pops on your bed and you can change it whenever you're feeling like a change of color.
Lamps and Flowers
6
Lamps and Flowers
This is a personal favorite of mine. Statement lamp bases are a great way to play with color. Contrast or compliment the color with books, accessories and flowers.
A Door
7
A Door
Why not add a little quirk in an unconventional way? Consider having a statement door. Credits: unruhphoto.com

