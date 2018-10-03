How to Subtly Add a Popping Color to Your Home Decor

A lot of people like to play it safe when it comes to their home interiors. After a while, we get bored of the neutrals and want to subtly start adding pops of color to the room. If you're hesitant and scared of what's the right way to incorporate color, you might want to take a look at the ideas below. Some of them are big statements and some are more quiet, hidden or subtle. Test them out and begin, every now and then, taking the color scheme and adding small touches of it throughout the room until you have the desired effect.





Main Image Credits: Better Homes & Gardens