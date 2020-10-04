Home Essentials List: 42 Things You Need in the Kitchen

As we continue our new home essentials checklist, to make things easier and keep you ready with lists of household items needed for a new home, this time we're moving to the kitchen, one of the more fun parts to prep for. It might feel very overwhelming at first, but we think it's a lot easier since it's mostly your essential kitchen appliances. This must-have kitchen items list is easy to go through and will help make sure you're not missing anything from the absolute essentials.

A List of kitchen essentials for new home:

1. Kitchen cabinets; size, shape and color according to your taste.

2. A small kitchen table.

3. A vase to decorate the kitchen table.

4. Plant pots.

Image Credits: Instagram @thecolourtribe

5. A refrigerator.

6. Stove and oven.

7. Dishwasher.

8. Microwave.

9. Dish drainer.

10. Frames to decorate the kitchen walls.

11. Blender.

12. Mixer.

13. Kettle.

14. Electric mixer.

15. Hand mixer.

16. Electric grill.

17. Sandwich maker.

18. Different sized kitchen knives.

19. Knife holder.

20. Cutting board.

21. Deep mixing bowls. (Used for seasoning meats, mixing pastries, etc.)

22. Stainless steel containers.

23. Measuring cups and spoons.

24. Sieve/strainer.

25. Tupperware set. (In colors to match your kitchen decor.)

26. Non-stick granite, ceramic pots.

27. A set of non-stick, granite or ceramic pans.

28. Dinner spoons, forks and knives set.

29. Pyrex set.

30. Plates.

31. Different sized cups and glasses.

32. Mugs.

33. Coffee cups.

34. Ladles.

35. Baking trays.

36. Mugs holder.

37. Small wooden ladder.

38. Kitchen towels.

39. Oven mitts for carrying hot things.

40. A small rug to decorate the kitchen floor.

41. Elegant glass jars.

42. Baskets to organize vegetables and fruits.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @terraandtint