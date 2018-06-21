Summer 2018
Lifestyle

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Make the Switch to Beautiful Intricate Plates to Uplift Your Meal Time

There's an art to tableware that people often forget or overlook. What you place your food on could affect how you feel about and experience the food. Realistically speaking aesthetic is not everything, but it is still really important.

When you look and see something beautiful it can instantly impact and affect your day. How about you move away from the boring white plates and start looking for ones that will get you excited about serving and eating your meal?

From ceramic blue and white Moroccan style plates to abstract irregular and very interesting clay ones that will insure you have your own unique set. There's so much to choose from, depending on your taste.

Grab a cup of tea, prepare your Pinterest board and take a look at these beyond beautiful different styles of plates. Never forget you can always mix and match.


Main Image Credits: Studio Lab Decor

Our Living section is a woman's best friend. See for yourself and get a little bit of everything!


Terrain

Terrain
Beautiful Intricate Plates

Beautiful Intricate Plates
Beautiful Intricate Plates

Beautiful Intricate Plates
Beautiful Intricate Plates

Beautiful Intricate Plates
Beautiful Intricate Plates

Beautiful Intricate Plates
Beautiful Intricate Plates

Beautiful Intricate Plates
Beautiful Intricate Plates

Beautiful Intricate Plates
Beautiful Intricate Plates

Beautiful Intricate Plates
Beautiful Intricate Plates

Beautiful Intricate Plates
Beautiful Intricate Plates

Beautiful Intricate Plates
Beautiful Intricate Plates

Beautiful Intricate Plates
Beautiful Intricate Plates

Beautiful Intricate Plates
Beautiful Intricate Plates

Beautiful Intricate Plates
Beautiful Intricate Plates

Beautiful Intricate Plates
Beautiful Intricate Plates

Beautiful Intricate Plates
The Pretty Crusades

The Pretty Crusades
Rikke Graff Juel

Rikke Graff Juel
Johnny Miller

Johnny Miller
Etsy

Etsy
Clipzine

Clipzine
Studio Lab Decor

Studio Lab Decor
Studio Lab Decor

Studio Lab Decor
Studio Lab Decor

Studio Lab Decor
Studio Lab Decor

Studio Lab Decor
Panelinha

Panelinha
Mary Costa

Mary Costa
DIY Core

DIY Core
Sabon Home

Sabon Home
West Elm

West Elm
Bella Vita Inc.

Bella Vita Inc.
The Spruce

The Spruce

Tags: Table  Tablescaping  Decoration  Home decor  Plates  Tableware 


