Lifestyle

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Chic Modern Dinner Sets That Will Elevate Your Date Nights and Gatherings

How many arguments have you had with your mother over the fact that she never takes the chinaware out and she probably never will, until you're having dinner with your in laws or in true Monica fashion...when 'the Queen of England comes over'.

Despite the fact that she never takes it out, your family will most definitely insist on you buying a fancy dinner set for your home. You and I both know that when the time comes, you will make an oath with yourself and wonderful husband to make use of the heaps of money spent and actually use the fancy dinnerware. Will you actually do that? I doubt it. But, since you're going to be it purchasing anyways and there are a lot of brides-to-be these days, how about taking a look at some of the options you have these days.

Now, we know a lot of you will be looking a more modern take on dinner sets and many people are not too fond of the overly classic looking pieces. So the ones below are chic modern dinner sets that you will want to actually use for date night or when your friends are over. Just avoid the dishwasher or anyone with slippy, clumsy hands.

As I'm grow up I'm starting to  reminisce and get weaker towards classical pieces, so I thought I'd throw in some slightly classic and vintage looking pieces for those of us who want a touch of nostalgia and timelessness with our purchases.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @villeroyboch

Joss & Main
1 of 12
Joss & Main
Villeroy & Boch
2 of 12
Villeroy & Boch
GuMiGD/Mikos
3 of 12
GuMiGD/Mikos
Via Chelsea-row.com
4 of 12
Via Magnoliarouge.com
Sasha Nicholas
5 of 12
Sasha Nicholas
Jason Miller
6 of 12
Jason Miller
Via Erinwilliamsondesign.com
Ya Ya Creations
7 of 12
Ya Ya Creations
Via LionsDeal.
Vista Alegre/Coralina Charger Plates
8 of 12
Vista Alegre/Coralina Charger Plates
Via Horchow.com
Villeroy & Boch
9 of 12
Villeroy & Boch
MyFancy House
10 of 12
MyFancy House
Fishs Eddy
11 of 12
Fishs Eddy
Via Westelm.com
Phillippe Deshoulieres
12 of 12
Phillippe Deshoulieres
Via Bloomingdale's.



