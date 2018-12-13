Rustic, Chic Christmas Decor Ideas for the Minimalists out There

A lot of people when they hear "Christmas", they see red, ornaments, lights and elaborate decorations. However, decor, at the end of the day depends on someone's taste and some people like their homes to be a little calmer and more simplistic like rustic chic decor. If you're taste is leaning more towards this you can still celebrate Christmas and have your home full of the holiday spirit, just a little differently.

Below are some minimalistic, rustic, chic Christmas decoration ideas like rustic, cozy holiday table decor and some are easy Christmas DIY decorations so you can save up and have a little fun and that's the upside of loving simplicity in decor. Check them out and start decoration before the joyous month is over.