2
Ramadan 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Lifestyle Header image fustany lifestyle decor and interiors simple easy living room table decor ideas mainimage

| by Hager Hatem

Simple and Easy Ideas for Decorating Your Living Room Table

Your living room table is a sanctuary for chocolates, phones, remotes, unread books and taxes. It's always used and well loved even as a foot rest. However, you spend a lot of your time looking at that table and it is a huge part of the cosiness of a living room. So you might feel the need to want to organize it and make it look pretty and chic. Don't worry, you can still have your remotes and snacks lying around, but at least they'll be next to a pretty flower vase and a candle. 

No matter what your interior style is, check out these ideas on how to decorate your living room coffee table for different types of aesthetics:

Coffee table decor for a classical living room


This room is decorated with big, classical pieces. With classical rooms, the colors mostly lean towards beiges and off-whites. For a room like this people usually go for a big table to balance the room and to fit a lot of chic decor pieces. You can try adding gold candle stick holders as well as some big coffee table books on the corner of the table. In the center you can have a crystal bowl of sweets, candy or fruits. However, try not to add too many things and overflow the table so that the room doesn't seem too crowded. 

undefined

Coffee table decor for a colorful living room


A lot of people now are starting to lean towards this idea of a living space, full of color and joyfulness. We've been actually seeing a lot of colorful wall colors with brights like emerald green and yellow. Sometimes this decor style actually leans a little towards bohemian vibes. 

In this case, you can balance things out a little by having white decor pieces when it comes to your coffee table. You can have a nice simple vase with a white candle and add touches of bright color with flowers or green plants

undefined


Coffee table decor for a rustic living room


Rustic home decor includes a lot of wood, whether for the flooring, walls or chairs and even the living room table. You can try placing a clear vase or a pottery vase with some bright flowers to bring some lightness into the room. You can also add coffee table books to bring some more modernity into the room. 

undefined

Coffee table decor for a modern living room


For a modern luxurious living room, metal, copper or brass coffee tables are very popular. When picking decorative pieces complement the table with metal candle sticks, a mirrored tissue box and magazines or coffee table books with bright covers.

As for more simplistic modern interiors with subtle chairs, rugs and a white table, having colored flowers and bright colored candles is going to bring out your room's beauty. 

undefined

Coffee table decor for a geometric living room


If you love a geometric living space with a leather couch, squared lamp and statuesque bookends, you should also go for a similar style when it comes to your coffee table. You can add statement circular candles and curved sculptures and stick to your living room's theme with colors like black and grey.

undefined



Main Image Credits: Pottery Barn via Elle Decor

Our Living section is a woman's best friend. See for yourself and get a little bit of everything!


Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas

Instagram: @inspire_me_designs

Instagram: @inspire_me_designs
Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas

Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas

Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas
Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas

Instagram: @cbda_studio

Instagram: @cbda_studio
Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas

Instagram: @adasanlier7

Instagram: @adasanlier7
Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas

Elle Decor

Elle Decor
Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas

Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas

Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas
Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas

Instagram: @house_decorating

Instagram: @house_decorating
Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas

Elle Decor

Elle Decor
Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas

Instagram: @houseofwasser

Instagram: @houseofwasser
Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas

Instagram: @housemagpie

Instagram: @housemagpie
Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas

Instagram: @livingrooms_of_insta

Instagram: @livingrooms_of_insta
Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas

Instagram: @maisonsculptura

Instagram: @maisonsculptura
Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas

Instagram: @mylittleempire__

Instagram: @mylittleempire__
Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas

Instagram: @nu.designathens

Instagram: @nu.designathens
Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas

Instagram: @my_little_gang

Instagram: @my_little_gang
Simple Easy Coffee Table Decor Ideas

Instagram: @sparklygreyhomeinteriors

Instagram: @sparklygreyhomeinteriors

You might also like




Tags: Living room  Coffee table  Table  Decor ideas  Decoration  Decoration ideas  Home decor  Interiors  Modern   Colorful  Vase  Candle  Rustic  Luxury 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑