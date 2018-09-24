These Studio-Apartment Decor Ideas Show How Less Space Can Be More

The rhythm of a fast life is making a lot of things easier than before. For instance, the old fashioned idea that your small flat is useless due to its small area is now almost vanished. On the contrary, the interior design industry is in development each day, offering us numerous creative solutions on how to make the most out of the smallest spaces in the most creative ways.

In the past, only a few solutions seemed to make spaces look wider or help you invest each inch in your apartment. Those solutions were limited to mirrors and white/bright colors. Nowadays, when you use the bright color trick, you will need to incorporate it with a black element which could be an image frame, a chair, a mirror frame, a side table, a lighting unit, etc. That gives more definition to your design and catches the eye. Another tip is to replace your curtains with minimal black-outs preferably with bright shades.

Not only that, but also modern aesthetics are the best fit for small spaces, due to its regular, minimal geometry that keeps the eye at ease. This could be achieved through sofas, free from any ornaments, round mirrors, light weight tables, etc. Moreover, always make sure to give your space the needed lighting (without causing glare). Good sufficient lighting adds breath and openness. A vibrant atmosphere will give you that luxurious, spacious and cozy feeling you're looking for. Check the following photos to see how these tips can be invisoned in your small kingdom.

Main Image Credits: gravityhome.tumblr.com

