2
Summer 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Lifestyle Header image fustany lifestyle decor and interiors wicker home decor ideas

| by Hager Hatem

Wicker Decor Ideas for Your Summer Home or Staycations

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Your summer home is a place of relaxation where you put your worries behind you and enjoy a vacation in light airy, clothes and beautiful surroundings. Your home is no exception to that, if you don't have a beach house and you usually 'staycation' with friends or family...adding small touches of summer home decor can make a big difference to your season. 

Wicker home decor has gained popularity over the years and it is perfect for beach homes or summer decor. Wicker decor pieces are durable and can be moved easily. They are also environmentally friendly  and safe if you have children around. 

There are a lot of ways you can incorporate wicker into your summer interiors. Find below some wicker home decor ideas so you can start having your very own piece of Bali at home.


Main Image Credits: Liz Marie

Our Living section is a woman's best friend. See for yourself and get a little bit of everything!


Wicker Home Decor Ideas For Summer

Tasseled Wicker Mirror

Instagram: @boxcoconcept
Tasseled Wicker Mirror
Wicker Home Decor Ideas For Summer

Basket/Bag for Books & Magazines

Instagram: @casasantaboutique
Basket/Bag for Books & Magazines
Wicker Home Decor Ideas For Summer

Wicker Lamp for Soft Summer Lighting

Instagram: @coffeefueledbrunette
Wicker Lamp for Soft Summer Lighting
Wicker Home Decor Ideas For Summer

Wicker Tray

Instagram: @casaelindezas
Wicker Tray
Wicker Home Decor Ideas For Summer

Wicker Corner

Instagram: @fergieshomegoods
Wicker Corner
Wicker Home Decor Ideas For Summer

Colored Wicker Chair

Instagram: @fergieshomegoods
Colored Wicker Chair
Wicker Home Decor Ideas For Summer

Wicker Home Decor Ideas For Summer

Wicker Home Decor Ideas For Summer
Wicker Home Decor Ideas For Summer

Wicker Baskets for Storage

Instagram: @naptimestyle
Wicker Baskets for Storage
Wicker Home Decor Ideas For Summer

Wicker Cup Holders for Summer Parties

Instagram: @nativeasfolk
Wicker Cup Holders for Summer Parties
Wicker Home Decor Ideas For Summer

Wicker Chair

Instagram: @skipwrecktreasures
Wicker Chair
Wicker Home Decor Ideas For Summer

Wicker Home Decor Ideas For Summer

Instagram: @treasurekilims
Wicker Home Decor Ideas For Summer

You might also like




Tags: Decor ideas  Decoration  Decoration ideas  Home decor  Interiors  Home accessories  Home shopping  Summer  Summer 2019  Beach house  Vacation  Lamps 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑