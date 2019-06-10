Wicker Decor Ideas for Your Summer Home or Staycations

Your summer home is a place of relaxation where you put your worries behind you and enjoy a vacation in light airy, clothes and beautiful surroundings. Your home is no exception to that, if you don't have a beach house and you usually 'staycation' with friends or family...adding small touches of summer home decor can make a big difference to your season.

Wicker home decor has gained popularity over the years and it is perfect for beach homes or summer decor. Wicker decor pieces are durable and can be moved easily. They are also environmentally friendly and safe if you have children around.

There are a lot of ways you can incorporate wicker into your summer interiors. Find below some wicker home decor ideas so you can start having your very own piece of Bali at home.





Main Image Credits: Liz Marie