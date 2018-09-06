Windows Are Not Just for Sunlight, Why Are You Forgetting to Use Them as Decor?

We tend to forget the impact some items in our house could have over the general look or feel of a room. Windows are a huge example of that. Besides their practical purpose of safety, sunlight and keeping the dust and insects out, windows can be beautiful and an important form of decor.

Your windows can be customized to bring in the best views and the best amount of sunlight. Make sure to keep that in mind the next time you're decorating. You might also want to keep in mind choosing windows that fit perfectly with your aesthetic and elevate your room decor. So get creative and play around...Check the gallery below for inspiration for all tastes.