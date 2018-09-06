2
Lifestyle

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Windows Are Not Just for Sunlight, Why Are You Forgetting to Use Them as Decor?

We tend to forget the impact some items in our house could have over the general look or feel of a room. Windows are a huge example of that. Besides their practical purpose of safety, sunlight and keeping the dust and insects out, windows can be beautiful and an important form of decor.

Your windows can be customized to bring in the best views and the best amount of sunlight. Make sure to keep that in mind the next time you're decorating. You might also want to keep in mind choosing windows that fit perfectly with your aesthetic and elevate your room decor. So get creative and play around...Check the gallery below for inspiration for all tastes. 




Apartment Therapy
1 of 18
Apartment Therapy
Voglia Casa
2 of 18
Voglia Casa
Better Homes & Gardens
3 of 18
Better Homes & Gardens
Apartment Therapy
4 of 18
Apartment Therapy
Design Milk
5 of 18
Design Milk
Kansas City Stained Glass
6 of 18
Kansas City Stained Glass
Voglia Casa
7 of 18
Voglia Casa
My Domaine
8 of 18
My Domaine
Boston Globe
9 of 18
Boston Globe
Leibal
10 of 18
Leibal
Arch Daily
11 of 18
Arch Daily
Decor Pad
12 of 18
Decor Pad
Home BNC
13 of 18
Home BNC
HGTV
14 of 18
HGTV
Etsy
15 of 18
Etsy
Dering Hall
16 of 18
Dering Hall
Shanty 2 Chic
17 of 18
Shanty 2 Chic
Collective Hub
18 of 18
Collective Hub



Tags: Decoration  Decoration ideas  Home decor  Office decor  Interiors  Interior design  Window displays  Windows  Home tips 


