September 04, 2018 05:10 PM | by Farida Abdel Malek
The Cutest Bachelorette Party DIY Ideas for a Memorable Send Off
If you or your bestie's getting married, you're probably busy, all over the place trying to get everything done before the big day. Planning a bachelorette can be fun but also time consuming. You want the experience to be as fun and memorable as possible.
Below are small and easy touches of DIY that you can do to create the cutest bachelorette party. They don't need incredible skills or a lot of time, but they will definitely have everyone talking for a while about how awesome the celebration was.
Main Image Credits: Instagram @gulinadaslar_photography
1
Veil front door hanger
A pretty flower bouquet and a veil is the perfect welcoming sign to an awesome bachelorette. Image Credits: Connie43 Via Photobucket
2
Fun Tees
It's so simple, but so cute. You just need to print word outlines, get vibrant paint and start coloring it in. Image Credits: Everyday Dishes
3
Cake Toppers
Cardboard never looked so good. Customize a cake topper with the right words and paint or markers. Image Credits: Something Turquoise
4
Balloons are a classic
A marker and balloons are all you need to fill up a room with cuteness. Image Credits: Pinterest
5
A pom pom veil
It doesn't get any cuter than this. Just buy colored pom poms at any craft store and glue gun them to a cheap veil. Image Credits: Bespoke Bride
6
Lip Straws
It's in the little things. Print out lips and cover them with some glitter. Punch a hole to insert a straw and you've got yourself a happy bride to be. Image Credits: Etsy
7
Kisses
Kiss the bride goodbye is a bachelorette classic. Never forget how memorable and easy it is. Image Credits: Something Turquoise
8
Flirty Cookies
You'll need minimal icing skills to create these flirty, fun, themed cookies. Image Credits: Something Turquoise
9
Sequins are the way to go
A sequin sash or cloth and a 'Bride to Be' print out gives you the eye catching banner you need. Image Credits: Etsy
10
Play on words
Get creative with your t-shirts and write something that will have people smiling. Image Credits: Pinterest
11
You don't need a tiered cake
You can form the simplest cupcakes into a dress for everyone to share. Image Credits: Passion for Savings
12
She said donuts!
You don't even need to make donuts. Just order your favorites, cover with sugar icing and stick on a cute diamond cut out. Image Credits: Passion for Savings
13
A bag to remember
Customize bags for everyone at the party for an unforgettable day.