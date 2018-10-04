We Bet You Didn't Know School Supplies Can Be Made Extra Fun!

We all need a notebook at some point in our life. We all also want that notebook to not look boring and typical, it should have something fun and inviting about it. Especially kids, they need something to keep them excited about school, and school supplies have always been a parent's trick for that.

Thanks to DIY, you don't need to spend a lot of money on changing up your kids' notebook or your own to a new cuter one. You can now easily make one and get creative. Check out the step by step video below for 15 DIY notebook ideas and have fun with it!





Video & Main Image Credits: Instagram @airatran