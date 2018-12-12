This Shower Melt Will Clear up Your Allergy and Sinus Congestion

I still, to this day, find it mindblowing to see the amount of creativity and skills on the internet. No matter what you're looking for, you'll find a DIY hack for it, even if it's your sinus congestion! To my surprise and excitement I came across blogger Katie's website, The Homespun Hydrangea. She has a lot of DIY bath soaks and bombs and I had to share with you guys how to make these vapor rub shower cube melts for those of you dealing with a cold or the seasonal allergies and congestions. These are so easy to make and the cubes are simply broken down in your shower to release vapor that will help reduce the congestion.

Ingredients:

- 3 Tbsp of vapor rub

- 5 Tbsp of water

- Food coloring (for a fun twist)

- 1 cup of corn starch

- Ice cube trayst

Steps:

1. Stir together the corn starch and vapor rub in a bowl. It will take some time for the rub to warm and blend with the corn starch so keeping mixing them.

2. Add the water and mix until a thick paste forms. You can add more water if you feel like it needs it, one tablespoon at a time.

3. Add the food coloring, a drop of each color.

4. Place the paste and press in into the ice cube tray and put in the freezer.

5. After a few hours, take one out and place it on your shower floor before you take a shower.

Recipe and Image Credits: The homespun Hydrangea