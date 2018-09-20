2
| by Jasmine Kamal

How to DIY Your Own Elegant Bridal Bouquet out of Paper!

There's no doubt that every bride dreams of her wedding day to be of the utmost perfection. Therefore, she focuses on every tiny detail and choice made for her special day. With wedding season upon us, bride-to-be's are probably planning everything now and thinking about what needs to be done.

A lot of brides complain from natural flowers bouquets and how they wilt quickly during the big day, on the other hand, she also can't carry fake flowers because they look too unrealistic. After doing some research we found a smart way of handling this issue. A bride can now carry bouquets made from paper... oh and do it herself!

All you need to do is gather some colored paper, glue, scissors, pencil, colored tape and follow the steps in the videos below.



Main Image Credits: The Paper Flower Market

Looking for another creative DIY? We've got a ton here!



