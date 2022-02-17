2
Lifestyle Header image fustany bag based on your zodiac sign cover

| by Salma Ihab

Based on Your Zodiac Sign, Here Is the Perfect Bag for You

We all have a favorite bag that we can't live without, and we're all too lazy to switch bags, so we stick to our favorites. If you ask any girl what her dream bag is, she will most likely say "a bag that matches any outfit and will hold all of my stuff." Today, I'll help you choose your next new bag that will be your new favorite bag based on your zodiac sign because nothing can tell you more about a person than their zodiac sign. So, here is the perfect bag for you based on your zodiac sign.

via GIPHY

Aries: March 21–April 19

Aries, the fire sign, prefers simple but eye-catching items, so where will you find that in a bag? To answer your question, the padded bag is ideal for this sign because it is simple and comes in a variety of vibrant colors. This bag perfectly reflects their personality; they prefer simple accessories that scream "one-of-a-kind."

bag based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: Bottega Veneta 

Taurus: April 20–May 20

Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, so they are drawn to anything attractive. They like classic chic pieces that never go out of style, like the "Loop bag." They are timeless handbags that are simple yet stylish; the loop bag is ideal for a Taurus to wear out with their friends while still looking chic.

bag based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: Pinterest 

Gemini: May 21–June 21

My Gemini babies, you love anything that screams color and pattern. Geminis are known as the stylish zodiac sign, and they always opt for bags that are out of the ordinary for someone to wear. Like the Sparkle mini paillette-embellished bag, you're probably wondering who would wear it? A true Gemini, and they will own it and receive compliments on it too.

bag based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: Net A Porter 

Leo: July 23–August 22

Leos enjoy being the center of attention, and they require a bag that will bring them that attention. Nothing beats a bold, out-of-the-ordinary shaped bag, a shape that will make you wonder "what shape is that even?" When you see a Leo wearing a striking bag, go ahead and compliment them because they will love it. 

bag based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: The Fashion Spot 

Cancer: June 22–July 22

Cancers are the most caring and loving sign; they like to take care of everyone around them, which is why they need a bag large enough to carry everything, because if anyone needs something from them, they will get it from their bag, just like Mary Poppins. 

bag based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: Pinterest 

Virgo: August 23–September 22

Virgos are one of the most organized signs; they want a bag with many pockets, something that will hold all of their belongings, and most importantly, something stylish that they can wear on the go, and the bag with so many pockets is a backpack. Choosing such a bag will be very useful for a Virgo. 

bag based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: Pinterest 

Libra: September 23–October 23

Libras appreciate anything luxurious, and they want a bag that reflects this. Nothing beats a crocodile textured bag; of course, it's faux, because we care about animals, and it's always best to go for animal-friendly leather bags. The air sign prefers structured silhouettes. This bag is a timeless investment that will never go out of style, making it ideal for Libras.

bag based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: JW PEI

Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Scorpio prefers to have staple pieces in their wardrobe. So, if they buy a bag, it will be something handmade and a must-have in their bag collection. Such as an Indian-inspired bag, which may not match every outfit they wear, but they will wear it anyway and even own the look.

bag based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: The Fox and The Mermaid 

Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Sagittarius is a sucker for travel and adventure. They need a bag that will allow them to explore the world without impeding their movement, such as a cool waist bag that will carry all of their essential belongings on their next adventure. 

bag based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: Pinterest 

Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Capricorn is a goal-oriented and practical sign. They are concerned about their career and goals, and they want something that will allow them to carry their laptop, notebooks, and pens while remaining focused on their future plans. Nothing will be more convenient for them than a professional laptop bag that they can carry with them wherever they go. 

bag based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: Everpret

Aquarius: January 20–February 18

The rule-breaker Aquarius is known to march to their own beat and wants something that reflects their personality, and nothing is more appropriate than a funky-designed bag that is very edgy for the ruler breaker to wear in style.

bag based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: Nordstrom Rack 

Pisces: February 19–March 20

Pieces are the most laid back and free-spirited Pieces sign; they prefer a bag that is simple and will not cause them any trouble when carrying it. Nothing beats a tote bag for the water sign; you can wear it plain or with a print, and the best part is that it will complement any outfit.

bag based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: Pinterest

Main Image Credits: Instagram @leoniehanne


You can tell a lot about a person from their star sign! Click here to know more about the Horoscopes


Tags: Horoscopes  Horoscope personality  Bags  Handbags  Aries  Aries personality  Taurus  Taurus personality  Gemini  Gemini personality  Leo  Leo personality  Capricorn  Capricorn personality  Cancer  Cancer personality  Virgo  Virgo personality  Libra  Libra personality  Scorpio  Scorpio personality  Sagittarius  Sagittarius personality  Aquarius personality  Aquarius  Pisces  Pisces personality  Zodiacs 




