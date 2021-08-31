Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

For the astrology fans out there, if you're looking for an outfit to scream out your sign and feel fashionable, you've come to the right place. Whether you're a fire sign looking for something to feel sexy in or an air sign like myself looking for something to feel free in, after all, we like our freedom, you'll find it all in this article, here are some outfit ideas based on your zodiac sign.

Let's start with the flaming hot signs (fire signs)









Aries: You are a fire sign who enjoys being the center of attention, and you despise it when people think you are wrong, because we all know Aries are always correct! Nothing says attention like red loose pants with a flower print on them, especially when paired with a ruffled top; if that doesn't say attention, I don't know what does.





Image Credits: The Atlantic Pacific







Leos are the most confident people on the planet, and, they need an outfit that shows off all of their good extrovert qualities. Nothing better suits them than an outfit with an orange skirt to match their fire personality and to add more drama to it, it has tulle, not many can pull this look but a true Leo can, because you are most confident when you're putting it all out there.





Image Credits: The Atlantic Pacific





Sagittarius, you are an outdoorsy free spirit soul who hates being captivated, and you need something to show and make you feel comfortable when you go for a picnic, and nothing says comfort like joggers and an oversized sweater to keep you warm while doing all your favorite outdoorsy activities. And try to make it in red to match your fire sign, and of course no animals were harmed in the making of this outfit because we know how much you love them!





Image Credits: Vogue

Down to earth signs (Earth Signs)









Taurus is a patient sign, known for appreciating high-quality clothing and doesn't care if it's on sale or not, you just want it, and investing in a good pair of jeans will always make you feel good about yourself, but don't settle for the ordinary, try something with a twist.





Image Credits: Pinterest





Virgos are known for their organization, and nothing suits their perfectionist personality better than a well-tailored suit! You are probably a fan of Marie Kondo because of how organized she is, and a suit will serve you well. You are always polished and grown-up, and you have a way that says “Virgo in the house! now look at me please,” but it is never overdone.





Image Credits: Pinterest

Capricorn babies, you're all about family, and in your spare time, you enjoy listening to music and dressing in a simply sophisticated style. Capricorns prefer relaxed clothing with a modern twist. A simple but comfortable outfit would be beige pants with a cropped blazer for the wanted twist, and an outfit with only two colors to give you a subtle but chic look.





Image Credits: Pinterest

windy wind signs (Air Signs)









Geminis are the dual sign, the very curious sign, who will talk with anyone about anything, and they are not afraid to be out there, and your outfit needs to show off this wonderful personality. What best represents this is wearing a shirt half and half to show off your dual personality, and it is very colorful, which shows off your fun personality too. And, because they hate wearing the same thing twice, a multi-colored top can be styled in a variety of ways.





Image Credits: The Atlantic Pacific







Libra, the most charming sign, is known for being flirtatious with everyone. Looking good is essential because it gives you much-needed confidence. You need an outfit that matches your flirty personality, such as a feminine flowy dress that will give you more confidence to show off your body shape and charming personality.





Image Credits: The Atlantic Pacific



Aquarius is a trend lover who is always looking for the next big thing. You are an independent sign with an outgoing personality. Your outfits should reflect this, and nothing better represents this than an animal print outfit.

Animal print is trendy, and seeing someone wearing it makes you want to talk to them, which is exactly what you want.





Image Credits: Nylon

We all need some H2O in our lives (Water Signs)









Cancer is a dreamy sign, but you are very practical; you adore feminine, floaty, and floral pieces; you are a very emotional person who is very concerned about the environment, and you always make sure before purchasing anything that it is environmentally friendly. A floral dress will be the perfect match for your personality and will allow you to show off all of your good qualities.





Image Credits: Salty Lashes









Scorpios are a bit of a mystery to those around them; they appear tough on the outside but are nothing more than marshmallows on the inside. They enjoy being in charge, and they are natural leaders, which you can best be expressed in your outfit by wearing statement jewelry. And, as we all know, the right accessories can make or break an outfit. You enjoy wearing all one-color outfits, so adding statement jewelry would enhance your look.





Image Credits: Heart & Seam





Pisces you get lost in your own thoughts, Pisces is the wise sign out there with high highs and low lows. You are known to be romantic and to value history, which means you are a big fan of vintage items. When you get lost in your thoughts, a matching set will make you feel more comfortable, and you can pair it with something vintage to show off your vintage loving side.

Image Credits: Pinterest







Main Image Credits: Instagram @shamekhbluwi