2
Summer 2021
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
NEW Art + Fashion Courses About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Lifestyle Header image fustany zodiac cover

| by Salma Ihab

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

For the astrology fans out there, if you're looking for an outfit to scream out your sign and feel fashionable, you've come to the right place. Whether you're a fire sign looking for something to feel sexy in or an air sign like myself looking for something to feel free in, after all, we like our freedom, you'll find it all in this article, here are some outfit ideas based on your zodiac sign.

Let's start with the flaming hot signs (fire signs)


Aries

Aries: You are a fire sign who enjoys being the center of attention, and you despise it when people think you are wrong, because we all know Aries are always correct! Nothing says attention like red loose pants with a flower print on them, especially when paired with a ruffled top; if that doesn't say attention, I don't know what does.

Aries outfit ideas based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: The Atlantic Pacific

Leo

Leos are the most confident people on the planet, and, they need an outfit that shows off all of  their good extrovert qualities. Nothing better suits them than an outfit with an orange skirt to match their fire personality and to add more drama to it, it has tulle, not many can pull this look but a true Leo can, because you are most confident when you're putting it all out there.

Leo outfit ideas based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: The Atlantic Pacific

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you are an outdoorsy free spirit soul who hates being captivated, and you need something to show and make you feel comfortable when you go for a picnic, and nothing says comfort like joggers and an oversized sweater to keep you warm while doing all your favorite outdoorsy activities. And try to make it in red to match your fire sign, and of course no animals were harmed in the making of this outfit because we know how much you love them!

Sagittarius outfit ideas based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: Vogue 

Down to earth signs (Earth Signs)


Taurus

Taurus is a patient sign, known for appreciating high-quality clothing and doesn't care if it's on sale or not, you just want it, and investing in a good pair of jeans will always make you feel good about yourself, but don't settle for the ordinary, try something with a twist. 

Taurus outfit ideas based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: Pinterest 

Virgo

Virgos are known for their organization, and nothing suits their perfectionist personality better than a well-tailored suit! You are probably a fan of Marie Kondo because of how organized she is, and a suit will serve you well. You are always polished and grown-up, and you have a way that says “Virgo in the house! now look at me please,” but it is never overdone. 

Virgo outfit ideas based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: Pinterest

Capricorn 

Capricorn babies, you're all about family, and in your spare time, you enjoy listening to music and dressing in a simply sophisticated style. Capricorns prefer relaxed clothing with a modern twist. A simple but comfortable outfit would be beige pants with a cropped blazer for the wanted twist, and an outfit with only two colors to give you a subtle but chic look. 

Capricorn outfit ideas based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: Pinterest

windy wind signs (Air Signs) 


Gemini

Geminis are the dual sign, the very curious sign, who will talk with anyone about anything, and they are not afraid to be out there, and your outfit needs to show off this wonderful personality. What best represents this is wearing a shirt half and half to show off your dual personality, and it is very colorful, which shows off your fun personality too. And, because they hate wearing the same thing twice, a multi-colored top can be styled in a variety of ways.

Gemini outfit ideas based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: The Atlantic Pacific

Libra

Libra, the most charming sign, is known for being flirtatious with everyone. Looking good is essential because it gives you much-needed confidence. You need an outfit that matches your flirty personality, such as a feminine flowy dress that will give you more confidence to show off your body shape and charming personality.

Libra outfit ideas based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: The Atlantic Pacific

Aquarius

Aquarius is a trend lover who is always looking for the next big thing. You are an independent sign with an outgoing personality. Your outfits should reflect this, and nothing better represents this than an animal print outfit. 

Animal print is trendy, and seeing someone wearing it makes you want to talk to them, which is exactly what you want.

Aquarius outfit ideas based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: Nylon 

We all need some H2O in our lives (Water Signs)


Cancer

Cancer is a dreamy sign, but you are very practical; you adore feminine, floaty, and floral pieces; you are a very emotional person who is very concerned about the environment, and you always make sure before purchasing anything that it is environmentally friendly. A floral dress will be the perfect match for your personality and will allow you to show off all of your good qualities.

Cancer outfit ideas based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: Salty Lashes 


Scorpio

Scorpios are a bit of a mystery to those around them; they appear tough on the outside but are nothing more than marshmallows on the inside. They enjoy being in charge, and they are natural leaders, which you can best be expressed in your outfit by wearing statement jewelry. And, as we all know, the right accessories can make or break an outfit. You enjoy wearing all one-color outfits, so adding statement jewelry would enhance your look.

Scorpio outfit ideas based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: Heart & Seam

Pisces

Pisces you get lost in your own thoughts, Pisces is the wise sign out there with high highs and low lows. You are known to be romantic and to value history, which means you are a big fan of vintage items. When you get lost in your thoughts, a matching set will make you feel more comfortable, and you can pair it with something vintage to show off your vintage loving side.

Pisces outfit ideas based on your zodiac sign

Image Credits: Pinterest 


Main Image Credits: Instagram @shamekhbluwi


You can tell a lot about a person from their star sign! Click here to know more about the Horoscopes


Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality
Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality
Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality
Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality
Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality
Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality
Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality
Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality
Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality
Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality
Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality
Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality

Here Are Some Outfit Ideas Based on Your Zodiac Sign to Match Your Personality


You might also like




Tags: Horoscopes  Fashion horoscopes  Fashion  Gemini  Leo  Cancer  Sagittarius  Capricorn  Scorpio  Libra  Taurus  Virgo  Aquarius  Pisces  Aries 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑