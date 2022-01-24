We all know that shoes are a girl's best friend; we adore them, lavishly spend money on them, and treat them as if they were our own child. Shoes have the power to instantly transform an outfit from drab to glam. So, if you're a shoe fanatic like me and plan your outfits around the shoes you want to wear, yes! It's a thing; and also into horoscopes; here based on your zodiac sign, these are the shoes you should wear.

Image Credits: Nike

Aries is not one to shy away from fashion, so a bold and colorful sneaker is a fantastic way to incorporate a fun statement piece into a mostly neutral wardrobe. A multicolored sneaker is that thing you didn't realize you were missing in your wardrobe because it will match everything and you will find it difficult to take it off because you want to wear it all day!

Image Credits: Modao Perandi

Taurus women appreciate the finer things in life, and they require shoes that complete a refined and sophisticated look in the best way possible. Instead of boring flat shoes, let these Ulla Johnson Aura ballet flats add a bit of spice to your outfit. These flats have so much going on that you can wear them in the morning with jeans or at night with a nice dress, and the best part is that these are statement shoes that only Taurus can pull off.

Image Credits: Converse

Geminis are versatile, outgoing, and adventurous. They're also known for their duality, so a shoe with a bold color combination is a great way for a Gemini to express herself. Nothing beats a chunky Converse with multicolored soles that goes with everything and complements our dual personalities.

Image Credits: Walmart

Cancers are known to be homebodies who enjoy nothing more than snuggling up, so what could be more fitting than a shoe that also serves as a slider? Nothing beats a pair of ugg fluff sliders so soft you'll feel like you're walking on clouds; getting this cancer out of the house will be difficult after they put on these comfy sliders.

Image Credits: Vans

Everyone knows that Leos love to be the center of attention in any room they enter, but they also appreciate elegant basics that fit into their hectic schedules. For Leos who are always on the go and don't have time to tie their shoelaces, nothing beats a Vans slip-on; simply slip on and you're ready to run errands and go places.

Image Credits: Bottega Veneta

Virgos are known for being one of the most well-dressed and elegant signs of the zodiac. They're most likely to be seen all season in a super chic blazer or trench coat, so their shoe of choice is a sophisticated classic like these trendy leather chunky boots, which go with everything and make anything Virgo chic enough for them to rock all winter.

Image Credits: Labucq

Libras are known for their elegance and charm, but also for their indecisiveness, so they need a shoe that is both versatile and elegant. Something like a loafer, are they classic shoes? or are they casual shoes? Well, your outfit will decide that, and you don't have to stick to one color; they come in a variety of colors to help indecisive Libras.

Image Credits: Daniel Footwear

Scorpios are laid-back and enjoy having fun, so they require a low-key, stylish shoe to accompany them on all of their adventures. Classics like Black Suede Wedge Ankle Boots will complement their edgy look; if you're wondering if these boots have gone out of style? The answer is no because Scorpios still rock these ankle boots.

Image Credits: Adidas

Sagittarius women, who are known for their confidence and boldness, require shoes that complement their personality. An eye-catching shoe full of vibrant colors like the classic Adidas superstar but with a bit of pop color is a comfortable pair of sneakers that is the perfect match for all of a Sag's adventures and outfits because of how colorful it is.

Image Credits: Nike

A Capricorn values practicality and comfort in all aspects of life, including their wardrobe. Chances are, they're wearing their favorite hoodie with a comfy pair of jeans. So, a wardrobe staple like solid Nike Cortez sneakers would be a great finishing touch to any outfit. It goes with everything and will be very practical when it comes to styling it with any outfit.

Image Credits: Dr Martens

Aquarians are extremely fashionable and enjoy experimenting with new and exciting trends. A unique but still chic shoe, such as lace-up Dr. Martens boots, but not the simple ones, but the ones with very edgy designs to match our Aquarian fashionista because they will not be seen wearing an ordinary outfit like the rest of us, these boots will flawlessly complement an Aquarian wardrobe.

Image Credits: Toms

Pisces are known for their sensitive and feminine nature, which extends to their footwear. Wearing comfortable shoes in lovely hues with lots of texture will allow Pisces to express their quirky side. Nothing suits a Pisces better than Toms Fleece slip-on shoes in a light color that complements their feminine side while also keeping their feet warm in the winter.

Main Image Credits: Harper's Bazaar