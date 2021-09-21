Based on Your Lover’s Sign, It’s Time to Say Boy Bye... I Mean Ex

A person's zodiac sign can reveal a lot about them, and we have to admit that when we start a new relationship, we become obsessed with learning everything about them, including their zodiac sign. For example, we will read about our zodiac sign and then read about their zodiac sign, and then we will see how compatible the two signs are. Well, you're not alone, gurl; we've all been down this road. Let's face it, some relationships work and others fail, but how can you tell when it's time to say good-bye and close this chapter and begin a new one? Well, based on your lover's zodiac sign, it's time to say boy bye. I mean, Ex, you'll know whether to invest more in this relationship or run gurl.

Fire signs









In one moment, they are head over heels in love with you, and the next, who are you?

Do you want to catch an Aries' attention? Just say it's a competition, and you'll have their full attention; they truly hate losing, so they'll try to win at everything, and I mean everything. Anything that has to do with their partner is not viewed as competition in the relationship, but when they start to enjoy having a small conflict over a card game and seeing you as their rival instead of their lover, it's time to close the door and say goodbye. It will begin with small fights, giving the impression that everything is a competition, but it is not. And keep in mind that Aries fall in love quickly, which means they fall out of love quickly as well.





When the passion fades, you go with it

Leos are known to be very romantic and passionate; they will shower you with good morning texts and spontaneous gifts, but when they stop doing any of these things, you will know it is time to close this chapter of your life. Leos love being the center of attention and including their loved ones in their lives, so if they start going out without asking you to join them, it's a clear indication that you should close this chapter and look for something else.





They hate confrontation, so they might ghost you

Sagittarius hates the feeling of being nailed down; they enjoy their freedom and are suckers for any type of adventure. And guess what? They hate routine, so if they believe their relationship is becoming routine, they will run before you can. They don't know how to express themselves, so when they are unhappy, they will most likely ghost you. So you're wondering what to do now, aren't you? This is a clear sign that you should consider leaving; the traits that they used to find adorable and charming in you are now just annoying, and this is your cue to leave.

Earth Signs









When they lose patience and show their infamous Taurus temper

Taurus's love language is most likely physical touch; they are very affectionate, so if they refuse cuddle time, you should be worried. A more obvious sign for you to consider is that they are very patient with their loved ones and always try to make their relationship work, so once they stop doing that, sorry to say it's over and time to move on.





When they stop planning

Virgos are very loyal partners; they have the stability of an Earth sign. They love to plan, they have a plan for everything, they plan the songs you'll dance to on your wedding day, they plan the outings, and most of the plans involve you, but once they stop planning or their plan doesn't involve you, it's time for you to plan your breakup strategy. Another thing you may notice is that Virgos are a bit picky, so they will always give you positive criticism out of love because they want you to be the best version of yourself, but when they overdo it to the point of suffocation, it's time to say goodbye.





When they don't make time for you

Capricorns are known to prioritize their careers; they are workaholics who are concerned about their future, which is not a bad thing. They always make time for their loved ones, but when they start making excuses not to hang out, you know it's over and they don't love you as much as they used to. They are known to be very supportive and loving, but if they become cold, this is a major sign to consider.

Air signs









When they stop sharing everything with you

If a Gemini truly loves you, they will go out of their way to learn every little detail about you and spend as much time with you as possible. And they love to share and gossip with their partner and keep the conversation going, but if you don't get any of this and instead get the silent treatment, your relationship is doomed, and it's time to let go of your Gemini babe.





There is no libra if there is no balance

Libra is all about creating a balanced life, between love and work, they understand the meaning of partnership and may even put your needs before their own, but once they start putting themselves first, they want out of this relationship and it's time for you to say goodbye.





Friendzoning you

Aquarius, they love their friends, sometimes even more than their partners; once you're in a relationship with an Aquarius, you'll find yourself spending most of your time with their friends, and they'll care so much that you love their friends, and most importantly, their friends approve of you. You're probably wondering where the sign is, well, it's them not taking you out to hang out with the gang anymore, and just like that you know it's over between the two of you.

Water signs









when you're no longer their person

When Cancer is in love, they will go out of their way to make their partners feel at ease and cared for, and they consider their partners to be this person's safe haven, kind of emotional support. But when they shut down and stop everything, and you notice your partner spending time alone and you haven't seen them in a long time, it's time to leave.





when they are being extra moody

Scorpios are known to be mysterious and moody, so it may be difficult to understand what your partner is thinking, but you know it's time to hit the road jack when they are moodier than usual, and they will try to ruin the relationship so they can end it. So it's time to move on because why deal with such a partner?





When they stop caring anymore

Pisces wears their heart on their sleeve, they are extremely sensitive, and they care deeply about the feelings of others, especially their partner. Oh, no moment when they no longer care! It may come as a surprise to you, but that is the unfortunate truth; you will discover that they are no longer interested in talking, hanging out or anything else, and this means that you must end it because, most likely, they are too sensitive to take this step, so cut to the chase and end it.

