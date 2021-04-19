5 Facts About Ghada Talaat Inspired by the Ramadan Series: الاختيار ٢

It is not required for you to play a full-fledged dramatic action star to leave an imprint on the audience , but your apprearacne in a scene or two may be more effective. And, Ghadaa Talaat, really proved that appearing the in the most talked about series 'الاختيار ٢'. She started in the fifth episode of the Ramadan 2021 series 'الاختيار ٢' playing the character of the wife of one of the Muslim Brotherhood members. With just a few simple scenes during the episode, she was able to grab the audience’s heart and become the focus of their conversation. So, if you’re wondering who is Ghada Talaat, we’re sharing with you 5 facts about her.





5 facts about Ghada Talaat from the Ramada Series : الاختيار ٢

1.She started off her career as a journalist

Yes, you read correctly, it maybe surprising to know that some actors actually start out by being journalists. Perhaps it’s due to their observant eye, that they are able to pick the most unique characters that should be portrayed to the public. This was the case for Ghada Talaat, who graduated from the Faculty of Mass Communication, Department of Journalism and worked in this profession writing for the famous newspaper, "روز اليوسف"









2.She made an appearance with Mohamed Mounir

Her first steps in the world of drama was in 2016, the the series, ‘Al-Mughni’ which starred Mohamed Mounir, playing the character, ‘Perry’. It was from here the attention began on Ghada Talaat, there was an expectation that she would be a strong and influential character and she did not disappoint.





3.She took on quite a few diverse roles before her big break

As per usual for any star, they start off with simple steps, then comes the launch of their career in drama and acting; this is exactly what happened with Ghada Talaat. A year after her first experience, she participated in one of the most famous Ramadan series, 'حلاوة الدنيا' starring Hend Sabry and Dhafer L'Abidin, in which she played the character, ‘Iman’ a girl suffering from cancer and undergoing treatment.





Fast forward to 2018, where she played two more influential roles, the first was through the series, "عائلة الحج نعمان" where she played the famous broadcaster, ‘Siham’ starring along Yusra Louzy. As for her second big role, it was in the series, "رحيم" which was showcased during Ramadan, in which she played a psychiatrist named, ‘Samar’.





Her participation in quite a few drama series continued, until she made a strong leap, through her role in ther series, "الفتوة" which was one of the most influential dramas in Ramadan 2020. She played the character, "الست ثريا".





4.Ghada Talaat even performed on stage in theaters.

Series or movies cannot be compared to theatrical productions. She joined the Artistic Creativity Center, at the Opera House with the theater director Khaled Jalal, in which she portrayed many important and prominent figures in the history of Egyptian cinema.





5.She has a love for diversity

Not only does she like to take on diverse roles in her acting career, she is also known for her diverse taste and style in fashion. And you can visibly see that through the photos she shares with her audience.





Image Credits: Instagram: @ghadaatalaat