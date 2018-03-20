5 Successful Men Send Empowering Messages to Their Wives on Mother's Day!

For Mother's Day we usually reach out to mothers or their kids to feature on Fustany.com, but this time we decided to reach out to dads! Yes, you read that right, we wanted to encourage dads to send empowering messages to their wives just like these men did when we interviewed them. So, dear men, we hope that this feature inspires you to go tell your wife how much you appreciate her because believe us, your words mean the world to her, and your encouragement is what makes her stronger!

We asked 5 successful Egyptian men, married to successful women to send their wives empowering messages on Mother's Day, and the results were BEAUTIFUL! Keep on reading to know who are the men? And what they said?

1. Ahmed Elba to Noha Elshebini:

You’re dependable, wonderful, and full of kindness. You’re my wife, the mother of our children, and one of my best friends. Because of you, my life is filled with smiles, beautiful moments, and true love. Happy Mother’s Day!





2. Dr. Hany Tarek to Maria Sanchez Muñoz:

Having you is truly a blessing. You fill my heart with joy and my days with life. You are not only my best friend, my wife, and the mother of my kid, you are my inspiration. I admire your strength and determination, I cherish your endless love, and I love you more than words can say. Happy Mother’s Day to my superwoman.



3. Marwan Younis to Daliah Galal:

Dear Daliah Galal, I think we are beyond the point where I have to explain how much I love and respect you, all I can say is that I’m lucky to have you as a wife and the mother of our children. You, on the other hand, are very unlucky that your husband is publicly writing you such a cheesy message. Oh my God so much cheese, I’m lactose intolerant as well so good luck with that honey... I love you <3

4. Mostafa Gad to Carmen Soliman:

Carmen, there are no words to describe the amount of love and devotion you have for our family. You gave my life a whole new meaning by giving me the most precious gift in the world; our son. Not only are you an incredible wife, you are also an amazing mother. All I can do is hope that Zain will have your kind heart.

5. Seif Abdelnour to Soha Khoury:

Thank you, my dear wife, for being a great companion & mother while simultaneously excelling in your job as the best makeup artist in town!