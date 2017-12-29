As We Say Goodbye to 2017, Take a Look Back at Its Most Memorable Moments!

As we say goodbye to 2017, we can’t help but look back at its most memorable moments, and they were many and they were grand. Keep on scrolling to remember what they were:

1. When Priyanka Chopra wore the longest Ralph Lauren trench coat at the Met Gala 2017.





2. Ashley Graham became the first plus-size model to walk for Michael Kors’ runway show at New York fashion week.



3. The Somali model Halima Aden signed for IMG modeling agency and walked for the first time during New York fashion week.

4. As a model wearing the Hijab, Halima was the first to make it to the cover of one of the biggest fashion and lifestyle magazines, Allure!





5. When Michael Cinco dressed Aishwarya Rai like Cinderella at Cannes 2017.





6. One of the biggest moments this year was when Donatella Versace brought back the original squad of 90’s Supermodels to honor the death of Gianni Versace, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Helena Christensen and Carla Bruni.

7. When Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton got married in a very royal alike wedding dress.

8. When Selena Gomez announced that her best friend Francia Raisa saved her life by donating one of her kidneys to her





9. When Gigi Hadid was part of a flower bouquet during Moschino’s spring-summer 2018 fashion show.







10. The moment when Beyonce posted a picture of her photoshoot with her new baby twins. That also was the most liked picture on Instagram in 2017.



11. When Michael Kors bought Jimmy Choo!

12. The adorable and proud moment we felt when an Egyptian married couple, Aly Farag and Nour El Tayeb both won 2017 U.S squash championship for men and women! It’s the first time in squash’s history that a married couple wins both titles at the same time!





13. The death of the legendary actress Shadia.





14. And the year ended with the most romantic moment ever, when Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle.