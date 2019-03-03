2
| by The Fustany Team

| by The Fustany Team

Competition: 3 Lucky Readers to Win the Braun Silk-Expert 3 IPL

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Time for an exciting competition with 3 luck winners! Get a chance to win a Braun Silk-expert 3 IPL worth 5000 EGP ($286) as a gift for your mother or yourself. With the Braun Silk-expert 3 IPL you can remove body and facial hair in a safe, effective and permanent way. 

To enter the competition, all you need to do is answer the survey below (it’ll take less than 5 minutes) and 3 lucky winners will be announced on the 17th of March. Want to increase your chances of winning? Follow us on @Fustany on Instagram. Good luck! Watch the video below to find out more details about the Braun Silk-expert 3 IPL.

Interested to find out more about Braun products and their prices? Click here.



Tags: Giveaways  Braun  Mother's day  Mothers  Gift ideas  Gifts 




