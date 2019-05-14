How to Handle Everyday Drama in Ramadan using Your Hidden Inner Peace

Rumi once said, “We carry inside us the wonders we seek outside us”. Ok so maybe he didn’t say it in Ramadan or while fasting but it doesn’t mean it’s not true or relevant. Ramadan can be hard for a lot of us, because we stop consuming food, caffeine, cigarettes, and we can’t just pop painkillers whenever we want.

So, basically a lot things that help us get through the day are not available and that leaves us with a bad temper and being on the edge. How easy could arguments start in conditions like that? Very easy and very often it will happen.

But Ramadan is supposed to be about us becoming better people, especially in our everyday life. So basically, it is the time to remind ourselves that our hidden inner peace and strength can get us through the everyday drama and that it is a lot stronger than caffeine and ibuprofen. Here are some tips and reminders that can help you avoid relationship drama in Ramadan:

First: The Partner

Fighting with your partner in Ramadan is tricky because it’s usually because you two are exhausted or angry over fasting. Try to be aware and patient, remind yourself not to get upset over every word they say or request they make.

Use a low tone of voice when speaking with one another and every time you get a negative thought, try and discard it and think about something else like your to-do list for the day. Think of how rewarding it will feel when you know you've succeeded in controlling your temper and being patient and of course, you’ll get better with practicing.

Second: The family and the even bigger family

First family; one thing to try to avoid completely is getting into everyday arguments, as it drains you out of energy and makes you feel even more exhausted and stressed. Whether your mom, dad, siblings or kids are pushing your limits, try not to pay too much attention to the little things and let it get to you.

Now the extended family means family gatherings and I am here to tell you it doesn’t have to be that bad. Make it your goal to catch up with your relatives and connect with common interests. Instead of fearing judgments and conflicts, be kind and nice to everyone. This way less things can get on your nerves.

Third: Work and Other Places...

Getting up early in the morning and going to work can be the toughest part of the day. Try to smile and convince yourself you're in a good mood. Help others as much as possible, as this will give you a huge spiritual lift. Since there is no food or drinks, you won’t be distracted so you will finish work faster and with a lot more focus.

Same goes for driving and going shopping or going to any public places. After practicing these little habits for 30 days you will eventually come out with much higher tolerance and patience. Remember you only need to give it a try and then wonders could happen to you that will change your perspective and lifestyle.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @summeralbarcha