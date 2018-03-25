It’s True! Trying Something New Can Make You Happy, and Here’s the Proof

We all like to stay in our little and cozy comfort zone, it makes us feel safe and like nothing can harm us. But, in reality all what we’re doing is missing on amazing things in life. An experience, whether it’s good or bad, big or small, it teaches us a lot, and gives us a new perspective on life. That’s why three of Fustany's girls decided to try out something that each felt like they could never do, and the results were amazing, because you know what they say: "The most pleasurable experiences are the ones we experience when we try something new." So, if you want to know how that went, keep on reading.

Zeinab El-Fiqi:

I have a mild fear of heights, meaning, I don’t prefer standing next to the balcony railing when on a high floor. So, I decided to face my fears and go on a hot air balloon ride, and I didn’t expect to love it. I also didn’t expect to love being that high in the air, I felt so free, and the cool breeze was amazing. This whole experience didn’t cure my fear of heights, but it certainly made me realize that I was missing out on a lot of fun, and eye opening experiences, just because I was so comfortable in my zone. It also made me realize that you need to shake up your system from time to time to really enjoy life.

Nada Allam:

I love cooking, it has always been a passion of mine, and I always found pleasure in inviting people over to enjoy a hot meal I made for them with love. I like to look for tried and tested recipes to cook, because I really don't like surprises. But, since everyone is trying out something new, I decided to try something new and risky, but never had the guts to do it. You remember the movie 'Chocolat' where Juliette Binoche served breakfast, lunch and dinner with chocolate? Well, I always wanted to try cooking savory food with chocolate, and this movie gave me major inspiration. So, I’ll tell you how I cooked a beef fillet with chocolate sauce. Yes, you read that right, and to my surprise I loved it, and everyone who was there on that day loved it too. So, here’s how I did it.

Ingredients:

You need 2 beef fillet pieces, a pinch of salt, a pinch of pepper, ½ onion, potatoes, 1 tsp of butter, and 2 bars of Galaxy chocolate (I chose to use Galaxy truffle.)

How to do it?

1. Marinate the beef in salt, pepper and onion for a few hours.

2. Heat a pan and then add the butter right before you throw in the beef fillet pieces, and then lower the heat to minimum. You can grill it, if you want to keep it healthy.

3. Meanwhile, put the Galaxy truffle chocolate pieces in a medium sized bowl and then place it in a larger one that contains boiled water. Cover it with a plate for 10 minutes, to let it melt slowly. Then, little by little, add hot water to the melted chocolate, and stir it until it becomes thinner and turns into sauce. The water will make your chocolate turn a little bit darker, but it’s important to make it saucy.

4. As for the potatoes, I made them in the oven with some coconut oil, and they turned into the most delicious baked potatoes.

Note: Galaxy has a wide range of chocolate flavors, you can try this recipe with Galaxy’s dark chocolate in case you’re afraid of mixing too many flavors together. Bon appetit.

Farida Abdel Malek:

For as long as I can remember, my long hair was my identity. People recognized me for my long hair, winged eyeliner and leather jacket. I felt the most like myself when I let my hair down, and switched flipping sides 15 times a day. After a while, my personality started changing, my taste in fashion, clothes, and beauty completely shifted, and my long hair didn’t fit me anymore. I went to the hairdresser and asked him to chop my hair off to barely graze my shoulder. After the sweat, shock and shaking that was happening as he was cutting my hair, I actually felt like a new, happier person. I started experimenting with my style and loved how different clothes looked with my new hair. For anyone in need of a change and is in doubt of going out of their comfort zone, I suggest they go ahead and make it, it could be much needed.