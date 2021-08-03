Just Like Love, There Are Apology Languages

There are different kinds of apology languages, just as there are different kinds of love languages. While you've probably never given it much thought, how you apologize to your partner or receive an apology from a loved one is actually very important to consider, especially since we're all different and accept different things.



I'll go over everything, and you'll be able to identify the five types of apology languages through this article, which are expressing regret, accepting responsibility, genuinely repenting, making restitution, and requesting forgiveness. You'll need to figure out what fits your personality and what kind of apology you can accept from a loved one.

Apology Language #1: Expressing regret





When people fight, it can be difficult for them to apologize, but if your partner does not have this problem, then this is his apology language.



It's important to understand your own and your partner's apology language; this will help you understand each other better and will help you in any future arguments. The first apology language is all about admitting you have hurt your partner or loved one, and a simple "Sorry" followed by an explanation of why you are sorry will solve the problem.



Believe it or not, some people find it difficult to apologize because they are unable to say a simple sorry or admit they're wrongdoing due to pride or guilt, and I believe these people always make it difficult for themselves and their partners.



Apology Language #2: Accepting responsibility









If your partner is easily aware of his mistakes and is able to apologize for what they have done, that is definitely their apology language; accepting responsibility.



We are all different, which means that not everyone will openly acknowledge their mistakes, and the second apology language is all about admitting your mistake, apologizing, and explaining why you did what you did.



Failing to recognize the problem will result in a negative spiral in which each person blames the other. If you are the one who is incorrect, try to admit your mistake and begin taking action to solve the problem, such as sitting with your partner and discussing how you can make things better.

Apology Language #3: Genuinely repenting







If your partner does not apologize verbally, but instead takes action to demonstrate their regret, this is their apology language.



If they are not good with words and prefer to express themselves, this third apology language represents them the most. To simply explain it, rather than apologizing, they take action to show that they are truly sorry. It can be as simple as getting a flower bouquet with chocolate and a card, and explaining to you how they intend to change whatever has upset you.

Your relationship should be your safe haven, and you should feel comfortable talking with your partner. The best thing you can do for your relationship is to sit down together and discuss certain actions taken that you don't like, and how you can both work together to solve it.



Apology Language #4: Making restitution





Have you ever noticed that whenever your partner upsets you or something, they always make it up to you? Then, 'making restitution' is their love language.



It all comes down to communication with your partner, and the fourth apology involves resolving the problem. If they were running late for an important dinner, they could simply say, "This is how I can make things up to you." In more serious situations, don't sit there and wait for an apology, understand that this is their apology language and sit down together to discuss how to make up for it.



Apology Language #5: Requesting forgiveness





If you notice that when you are fighting with your partner, they quickly tell you that the action you took hurt them and that they are waiting for an apology, then 'requesting forgiveness' this is their apology language.



The final apology language is all about communication, and it is acceptable to take your time to acknowledge that the action that occurred upset them and how it affected them. If it's the other way around, you should ask yourself, "Why did this action hurt me, and how are they going to make it up to me?"



"Will you forgive me for disappointing you?" is a simple way to ask for forgiveness. Everything comes back to you and your partner and what helps you and them forgive each other.



Main Image Credits: Digital Spy