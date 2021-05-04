Justifying betrayal and making excuses is a common thing we hear from women who have experienced some kind of betrayal. Not only so, it’s also very common for the, ‘betrayer’ to create, ‘reasons’ or ‘excuses’ for their betrayal, which is often an attempt to put the blame on the loyal partner. You might have noticed, that this happened in the Ramadan 2021 series, 'ضد الكسر' when Salma, the character played by Nelly Karim, discovers the betrayal of her husband Karim, the character played by Mohamed Farrag. In this scene, Karim justified his betrayal by explaining that the reason, is her lack of interest in him.





The fact of the matter is, this happens A LOT! The even worse thing about this situation, is that women get affected by the excuses she was told, and there is the tendency to blame oneself. You see, words have such a huge impact on each and every one of us, even if we know what was said to us is not true, and we can even defend ourselves in the moment. But, after a while, the voice in our head starts to talk to us and we feel the effect of those words. In the case of cheating, sometimes when the woman is told they should have done more of an effort to keep their partner, the journey of suffering and self-sabotage begins. This has quite the effect on one’s mental health, and creates a feeling of remorse and guilt. So, today we decided to share with you, the most famous excuses that have been used to justify cheating, and how to deal with them.

10 Common Things Men Say About Cheating that Should Not Be Believed

Firstly, are you really responsible for your man’s betrayal?

Of course not. Every person is responsible for their own actions, meaning, you are not responsible for your partner’s betrayal and no woman should fall into the trap of these excuses, even if a woman decided to forgive her partner and give the relationship a second chance. The issue here is not about second chances, it’s about the psychological impact of the excuses on you. Always remember, we’re all human, which means we are not perfect, sometimes we fall short in relationships, and sometimes our actions or behaviors may not be the best. This is normal, and occurs in all relationships, but always remember that there is no excuse for betrayal. If your partner is unhappy with your company, or something is bothering him, communication is key, if you are still unable to solve these matters, then separation could be a possible solution.

So, what are the 10 common things men say about cheating that should not be believed? We have compiled for you’re a list of these excuses that a man says to justify his betrayal:

1.‘You were busy all the time, and I felt lonely.’

2. You did not give me enough attention.

3. ‘I felt unheard by you.'

4. ‘It was just one night.’

5.‘I was looking for happiness, you don’t make me happy.’

6.‘You changed a lot after marriage’

7. ‘You care about the children and forget about me.’

8. ‘I love you, but I didn’t feel appreciated by you.’

9. ‘We are always fighting.’

10.‘Our relationship has become boring.’

As you can see, these are very common excuses used when justifying betrayal, and all of these phrases put the blame on the woman, and triggers a guilty conscience.

Now, how can you deal with excuses for betrayal made by a man?

We know you may be dealing with a lot of stress, between your pain about feeling betrayed, blaming yourself and feeling guilt, this is quite overwhelming. So, we are writing this today, to stand by every woman who has been betrayed, and remind her that she is not responsible for her man’s cheating, and here are a few things you can do:

1. Do not give attention or value to excuses he is saying, in fact if you have it in you to not comment at all, do that.

2. Do not make a decision about anything, before you get a chance so sit with yourself and think about what you want to do.

3. While you are taking your time to think about what you want to do, always remind yourself, ‘You are not responsible for his cheating, these are just excuses.’

4. If you feel like the blame and remorse is taking over you, seek help, reach out to a friend or family member to support you during this tough time.

5. There is no shame in consulting with a therapist if you feel you need some help. It’s always a good idea to talk to a professional, and be able to say all your thoughts out loud, while someone listens objectively and steers you in the right direction with your thoughts.