15 Fun Facts About Kissing

Sometimes a long passionate kiss is just the best part of being in love. One should never underestimate the power of an intimate kiss, it starts with this certain look, then ends with a hot night. Want to know more facts about kissing? We are ready to expose you to 10 fun facts about kissing.

1. Kissing is still illegal in some US states.

2. The longest kiss ever lasted for 58 hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds. YES, no sleep or bathroom breaks included.

3. Kissing is a science of its own. It's called philematology.

4. Kissing burns 26 calories per minute. Enjoy your red velvet cupcake with no guilt!

5. If you give your husband a french kiss everyday before heading to work, both of you are more likely to live five years longer.

6. Almost two-thirds of the people tilt their heads towards the right during kissing.

7. During kissing, your heart beats faster, hence more oxygen gets to your brain.

8. 146 muscles move when you kiss your loved one. Sounds like a serious workout!

9. Italians are surely passionate lovers. It has been reported that 75% of Italians kiss more passionately than anyone else. Italians do it better of course!

10. An average person must have spent almost two weeks of their lives kissing. Interesting!

11. French kissing helps in protecting your teeth from decay.

12. Dopamine, oxytocin and endorphins are released once you lock lips with your significant other which gives you the feelings of happiness, love and intimacy.

13. All of these happy hormones being released positively affects your stress levels and makes you feel more relaxed.

14. If done right and for long enough, a kiss can make a woman reach orgasm.

15. As common as it is, 10% of the world's cultures do not kiss on the mouth.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @explorerssaurus_