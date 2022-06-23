10 New Ways of Flirting with Your Crush

We know how much you’re trying to attract him and direct his attention towards you. But, sitting there right next to your crush and saying nothing isn’t going to get you anywhere. How will he notice you if you don’t start giving him hints here and there? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Today, we’ll show you 10 new ways to flirt with your crush without embarrassing yourself, so keep reading.

1. Eye Contact Is Crucial

Whether you’re talking or listening to him, it is important to keep eye contact. Shying away from his eyes will make you look less confident and weird. Look him in the eye and keep the conversation going. Of course, you don’t want to scare him with an unblinking stare; that’s just creepy. Moreover, from time to time, try to lock eyes with him just for a couple of seconds then look away with a shy smile. He’ll go nuts about you, believe us.

2. Like His Social Media Posts

When you want your crush to know that you have feelings for him, you’ve got to grab his attention. Therefore, you want to use social media to your benefit. All you need to do is double-tap on his Instagram posts and react “love” on his Facebook posts. But please, don't like all of his posts; you can do that on most of them. You don’t want him to perceive you as a stalker or an obsessed person.

3. Be Playful Around Him

This can actually work when your crush is your friend or someone who hangs out with your group often. Teasing and being playful around him will surely raise sexual tension between you two. For example, if he says he goes to the gym, tease him by indicating that you’re stronger than him. Challenge him to an arm-wrestling competition or ask if you can feel his muscles. He’ll definitely know that you’re teasing him, but he surely won’t mind.

4. Compliments, Girl!

Things like “this shirt really flatters your skin” or “what’s the name of your perfume? It smells really good” can make your crush like you back or at least notice you among the crowd. However, you want to be careful not to drop these compliments all at once or every time you see him. Compliment your crush whenever you feel like it’s a good chance for you to have a conversation alone.

5. Say “Hi” When He Walks By

Every time your crush approaches, you probably poke your best friend, telling her that he’s coming. Then you start acting weird and either hide or a cat gets your tongue. Saying “hi” is the first thing you want to do when you want your crush to know that you exist. Even if you’re too shy, put yourself out there for just two seconds and salute the guy. Trust us; he won’t bite. He will say “hi” back to you and maybe start a pleasant conversation.

6. Keep the Conversation Light and Funny

When you’re trying to draw your crush’s attention to you, there is no need to sound all preachy, serious, or deep. Of course, you can be that after you know him well. But for now, you want to keep your conversations light and funny. Moreover, when you start texting, don’t let the conversation reach that point where both of you have nothing to say. Always end your chat on a high note. This will add more excitement and mystery to your relationship and will make him more interested in you.

7. Remember Something He Said; Bring It up Later

If you’re not interested in him, you wouldn't bother remembering the details of his two-week vacation with his family in the Himalayas. When you bring that up later, he’ll be astonished that you remembered. This will surely get him to think about you and notice that you really care.

8. “Joey Only Shares Food with You”

If you’re a fan of the 90s TV show “Friends,” you probably know all about the “Joey doesn’t share food” thing. If you’re like Joey and you don’t like sharing food with others, break this rule with him, especially when you’re out with friends. When he says that your food smells good, don’t hesitate to say “want some?” Your friends may even gasp and tell him “she never shares food with anyone.” This will surely make him feel special and important to you.

9. Steal His Hat and Put It on Your Head

Do this with any of his accessories: a hat, cap, sunglasses, or scarf. Take his hat off his head and put it on yours in a playful manner. First of all, you’ll look adorable. Secondly, you’ll be able to gauge a reaction from your crush. Will he smile and let you wear it? Or will he look upset and ask you to return it? His reaction will say a lot…

10. Give Him a Good Challenge

“Boys only want love if it’s torture.” Well, it seems like Taylor Swift really knows what she’s talking about. If you over-flirt and give your crush 100% too soon, you’ll have nothing left to impress them with. Boys want some challenge, not to have things the easy way; otherwise, where is the fun in that? Don’t play too hard to get or he’ll think that you hate him. Be flirty but confident. Throw compliments, but don’t overdo it.

Finally, you should know that you can’t force things that are not destined to happen. In case he still doesn’t show interest after following the above ways, don’t bother; he’s just not that into you. Or he’s really really dumb. And you don’t want to date a dumb man, do you? One last thing, if it’s meant to happen, it’ll happen. Don’t stress over it and don’t try too hard and embarrass yourself. If he’s not the one for you, you will meet your soulmate sometime later. Just be patient, beautiful.

