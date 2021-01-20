We've all seen 'He's Just Not That Into You' but another big part that's important to address about dating, is the guy that might show interest but just isn't the right guy for you. When it's hard to point out the toxic guys, there could be some red flags or signs he's a jerk or a more fair statement would be, signs he is not the one for you. It's exciting for all of us to be in a new relationship, but that sometimes makes you not pay attention that you might be with the wrong guy for you...

Here are 15 signs he's not the right guy:

1. He's Self-Centered

It's good to be with a man who loves himself and is confident, but when it becomes unhealthy and leads to selfishness, that's when you need to worry about it. Does he talk about himself all the time? He mentions he wants to do this and that, without asking about what you'd like to do or consider you as well?

2. Finishing a Sentence

Does he barely let you finish a sentence when it's finally your turn to talk and interrupts you whenever something bumps into his head? If it happens sometimes, then it's fine, but if it's something he does regularly, and makes you feel like you're not being heard, then you need to have a talk with him.

3. On Hold

Sometimes guys assume we're on hold for them, like there's nothing better for us to do other than leaving everything behind and being there for them. Well, it's good to be there when he needs you, and being supportive is 100 percent important, but when he's the kind of guy who expects you to throw everything and answer his call to be there for him like NOW, and creates problems on days when you couldn't, then it's problematic.

4. Look at that Booty

Picture this, you're on a date with Mr. X and he can't stop looking at girls walking around and makes comments about their bodies. There's nothing wrong with being attracted to other people, it's completely normal. But, sometimes it can be a red flag when it gets too excessive and makes you feel like he can't see you and can't control himself from glaring at other women.

5. He's Cheap

We're not saying men should pay for dinner. It's fair to split or have one of you pay every other time. But if he doesn't, expects you to pay every time or isn't very generous, even with the little things, it's worrying.

6. You Find Your Way Home

He doesn't have to offer a ride every day. But, if Mr. X doesn't really care how you're making your way to a destination, where you're supposed to meet up with him or how you're going back home, it's something you should address with him.

7. Phone Calls

When he doesn't call that often and when he finally does, it's just because he needs something from you, it's a red flag.

8. Attention to Detail

He's not that big on paying attention to you, things you talk about, your emotions and is way too blunt? Give him a warning sign, if he doesn't get better, then it's a big problem.

9. No Compliments

Compliments are best when they are sincere, but it's a problem when Mr. X only focuses on the negatives and doesn't even care to let you know that you're looking good today, or that the he appreciates you.

10. Promises Promises!

He promises but never delivers? This could be a serious sign he might not the person you could depend on.

11. Doesn't put in effort and time

Both of you should be investing time and effort into the relationship. If you find yourself doing all the work and there is no effort from his end, you need to take care.

12. Doesn't initiate plans

If you find that after a while, he's no longer initiating plans or conversations, then something's wrong. You could try talking to him about it, but if things continue this way, it's important to know that you shouldn't be the one always initiating things.

13. Uses mean and negative words

If you find the he's constantly criticizing randomly or using negative words when you're addressing a problem with him like, 'You're being crazy." Then that's not okay at all.

14. Blames mistakes on someone else

Or even blames them on you. It's normal for us to try to find excuses and blame our mistakes on someone else, as a defensive mechanism. But never owning up to his mistakes or apologizing even though you do all the time is definitely a problem, especially if you find yourself being the one who feels guilty in the end, despite not having done anything wrong.

15. Always unavailable when you need him

It could happen sometimes where he's busy or it's hard for him to be there. But if you constantly feed unsupported in times of trouble or when you need him with you, and he's not doing anything to change this or putting in any effort, it's a problem.