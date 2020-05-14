20 Texting Conversation Starters on Different Social Media Platforms

Starting a conversation with a guy over text can be sometimes tricky, especially if you've seen the guy for a couple of times and you'd like to get to know him a bit better. Some flirting won't hurt, would it? If you either have him on Facebook, Instagram, or have his phone number, it's time to start a texting conversation with him and take action! Here are a few text conversation starters to get the ball rolling and help you drop a small hint that you might be interested:

Over text/WhatsApp

1. Good morning! Hope you have a great day :)

2. I'm craving ice-cream. Wanna go with me tonight?

3. Loving the band you told me about. Which of their songs is your favorite?

4. I'm going to this fun event next week, wanna join?

5. I am thinking of starting a new show, what are you currently binge watching on Netflix?

6. Hey you, I've been working the whole day, I'm so bored. Any movie suggestions?

7. Good luck with your presentation today. I'm sure you're gonna kill it.

8. Up for a round of Ludo/UNO/Monopoly? I'm sure I'll beat you! (Nothing says fun like a little friendly competition)

9. This (picture, food, link, whatever it is) reminded me of you :)

10. Omg, I just noticed you look like (insert a hot celebrity name) :)

11. Heard you go to (insert gym name or Crossfit place), let's workout together sometime.

On Facebook

12. Tag him in posts/memes relatable to stuff he says or does.

13. Comment on his post and then text him about it the next day.

14. If you found his 'going' RSVP in an event ask him about it and try joining him.

15. Mention him in places or date ideas and tell him, we should do this sometime.

On instagram

16. Slide into his DMs.

17. React to his story and when he replies ask him how he's been doing.

18. A smooth reply on his story asking "Where is that place?" is always a good idea.

19. Send him stories/posts of his favorite band or celebrity to gossip and bond over.

20. Share on your story a quote/song/something he likes and get him to start the conversation.

